Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

A graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Saturday extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, a source in his legal team told AFP. Alex Saab "is in the plane and he is coming to the US," the source said. Saab...
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who...
The US government will on Wednesday appeal against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets.
At a two-day hearing, Washington will ask the High Court to overturn District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's January ruling that Assange is a serious suicide threat if extradited across the Atlantic.
The United States has said it was "extremely disappointed" at her decision, arguing the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said Assange was not at risk of suicide.
Its lawyers have argued Baraitser was "misled" in evidence from Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman, who they claim concealed things such as that his client had fathered children while holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court on Wednesday to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.In January, a lower court judge refused an American request to extradite Assange on spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. But she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech...
Venezuela's government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S. letting go a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, according sources
The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
LONDON - A British court will consider this week whether Julian Assange, founder of the Wikileaks website, can be extradited to the United States on charges of hacking and theft. The two-day hearing began Wednesday in London's high court. U.S. prosecutors appealed a British district court verdict from January, which...
Lawyers for Julian Assange on Thursday dismissed US assurances about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from Britain, as two days of hearings wrapped up in London.
Britain's High Court said it would issue a ruling at a later date, after Washington appealed against a lower court's decision to block Assange's extradition to face a series of US charges related to the mass leak of classified documents.
"You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to make our decision," said Ian Burnett, one of the two judges hearing the US appeal in the central London court.
Assange's lawyers argued that he remains a suicide risk if extradited to the US, despite new assurances that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a "supermax" federal prison.
The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday.
The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw.
"We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters.
"We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
China on Thursday defended a new border law following criticism by India that it might disrupt the resolution of a 17-month-old standoff over disputed territory in the remote Ladakh region that has led to violent clashes.The law approved Sunday says Beijing will “combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries." That prompted an appeal by India's foreign ministry Wednesday not to use it to change conditions in border areas.The law is in line with international practice, said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.It won't “change China’s positions and propositions on relevant border-related issues," Wang said at a...
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work
After President Biden said at a CNN town hall last night he would defend Taiwan from an attack by China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said there is "no room for compromise" on its territorial claims on the island. The latest trading of barbs between the U.S. and China over Taiwan...
A Lebanese legislator who was targeted by U.S. sanctions denied accusations on Friday that he smuggled tens of millions of dollars out of his crisis-hit country.Jamil el-Sayyed, a former security chief and a current member of parliament, challenged his accusers to reveal the name of a government official whom they said helped him transfer the funds.El-Sayyed was sanctioned Thursday along with two Lebanese businessmen by the U.S. Treasury Department. El-Sayyed is an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.The U.S. agency said el-Sayyed sought to skirt informal capital controls imposed by local banks since November 2019, and was aided by...
Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
In early October, activist Irineo Mujica announced via Twitter plans for a migrant caravan taking off from Tapachula — the southern Mexican city right by the Guatemalan border. “We’re leaving in 20 days,” he said in Spanish. “They [Mexico’s National Guard] can’t stop us, and they know it.”. Mujica, director...
Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
The following excerpt is from the chapter, "Bye, dear" in the book written by Associated Press journalists Peter Prengaman and Mauricio Savarese. The book, published by AP Books, takes an
Belarus has forced the closure of the U.S. Embassy’s Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in a move that comes amid the tensions with the U.S. and its allies over Belarusian authorities' crackdown on protests.Samantha Power the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator, said Friday that the Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key U.S. Government operations, and by ending employment of all of USAID’s local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff.”She added that the move, which is effective Nov. 20,...
