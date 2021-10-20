CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan spy chief to the United States where he is wanted on charges of...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally’s extradition to US

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US challenges Assange extradition block in UK court

The US government will on Wednesday appeal against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets. At a two-day hearing, Washington will ask the High Court to overturn District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's January ruling that Assange is a serious suicide threat if extradited across the Atlantic. The United States has said it was "extremely disappointed" at her decision, arguing the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said Assange was not at risk of suicide. Its lawyers have argued Baraitser was "misled" in evidence from Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman, who they claim concealed things such as that his client had fathered children while holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks' Assange

The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court on Wednesday to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.In January, a lower court judge refused an American request to extradite Assange on spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. But she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Drug Trafficking#Madrid#Spanish#Ap#Venezuelan
harrisondaily.com

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S. letting go a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, according sources …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 million) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.”EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media. The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the Constitutional Tribunal with handpicked judges.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

British Court to Rule on US Extradition of Wikileaks Julian Assange

LONDON - A British court will consider this week whether Julian Assange, founder of the Wikileaks website, can be extradited to the United States on charges of hacking and theft. The two-day hearing began Wednesday in London's high court. U.S. prosecutors appealed a British district court verdict from January, which...
WORLD
AFP

UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange on Thursday dismissed US assurances about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from Britain, as two days of hearings wrapped up in London. Britain's High Court said it would issue a ruling at a later date, after Washington appealed against a lower court's decision to block Assange's extradition to face a series of US charges related to the mass leak of classified documents. "You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to make our decision," said Ian Burnett, one of the two judges hearing the US appeal in the central London court. Assange's lawyers argued that he remains a suicide risk if extradited to the US, despite new assurances that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a "supermax" federal prison.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
AFP

US warns Moscow embassy could stop functioning due to visa row

The US embassy in Moscow could stop performing most functions next year unless there is progress with Russia on increasing the number of visas for diplomats, a US official warned Wednesday. The United States earlier this month stopped processing visas in Moscow, with Russians obliged to head to the US embassy in Warsaw. "We need to make progress soon," a senior State Department official told reporters. "We're going to confront the situation -- not next month, but sometime next year -- where it's just difficult for us to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China defends border law after Indian criticism

China on Thursday defended a new border law following criticism by India that it might disrupt the resolution of a 17-month-old standoff over disputed territory in the remote Ladakh region that has led to violent clashes.The law approved Sunday says Beijing will “combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries." That prompted an appeal by India's foreign ministry Wednesday not to use it to change conditions in border areas.The law is in line with international practice, said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.It won't “change China’s positions and propositions on relevant border-related issues," Wang said at a...
POLITICS
harrisondaily.com

US to deepen relations with Taiwan in face of China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island that has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship, and will work …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Lebanon lawmaker denies US accusation of money smuggling

A Lebanese legislator who was targeted by U.S. sanctions denied accusations on Friday that he smuggled tens of millions of dollars out of his crisis-hit country.Jamil el-Sayyed, a former security chief and a current member of parliament, challenged his accusers to reveal the name of a government official whom they said helped him transfer the funds.El-Sayyed was sanctioned Thursday along with two Lebanese businessmen by the U.S. Treasury Department. El-Sayyed is an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.The U.S. agency said el-Sayyed sought to skirt informal capital controls imposed by local banks since November 2019, and was aided by...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EU pushes Poland towards POLEXIT: Nation is ordered to pay €1million a day until it complies with European court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges

Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
POLITICS
harrisondaily.com

EXCERPT: 'Bye, dear': Sexism during Brazil impeachment

The following excerpt is from the chapter, “Bye, dear” in the book written by Associated Press journalists Peter Prengaman and Mauricio Savarese. The book, published by AP Books, takes an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

Belarus has forced the closure of the U.S. Embassy’s Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in a move that comes amid the tensions with the U.S. and its allies over Belarusian authorities' crackdown on protests.Samantha Power the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator, said Friday that the Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key U.S. Government operations, and by ending employment of all of USAID’s local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff.”She added that the move, which is effective Nov. 20,...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy