Republicans say Texas’ new political maps are “race blind.” To some voters of color, that translates as political invisibility.

Texas Republicans on Saturday were set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state's booming suburbs.After passage in the Texas House, the maps will go to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott who is expected to sign them into law. The redrawn congressional districts map make it easier for incumbents to hold their seats and may blunt Black and Hispanic communities' political influence, even as those voters drive Texas' growth. The new lines, the product of a once-in-a-decade redistricting process, create two new districts ...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO