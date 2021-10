Two of the region’s largest health-care systems are expanding access to COVID-19 therapy. BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit health-care organizations in the United States, and SSM Health, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), have expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies. For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or who are unvaccinated or immune compromised who have been exposed to COVID-19, this promising mAb treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.

