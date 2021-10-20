CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast government sees economic growth at 7.1% in 2022

ABIDJAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, projects economic growth of 7.1% in 2022, up from 6.5% in 2021, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast had some of the world’s fastest economic growth rates before COVID-19 caused a slump in 2020. But it has weathered the pandemic better than expected, according to government officials.

“The growth of the national economy should be able to consolidate and even see an acceleration in 2022 with a rate that comes out to 7.1%, supported by the performance of the agricultural sector, manufacturing industries, mining, energy, transport, telecommunications and trade,” Coulibaly told a news conference.

The 2022 budget is projected at 9.9 trillion CFA francs ($17.63 billion), up 17.9% from 2021, he said. ($1 = 561.5000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Giles Elgood)

