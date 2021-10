According to media members, the Blue Devils have the best player in the ACC and are the conference favorite going into November. Tuesday morning, preseason ACC voting results were revealed, with Duke finding itself as the projected regular season champions ahead of Florida State and North Carolina. This marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Blue Devils are the preseason choice for top team in the conference, but surprisingly, the program has not won the outright regular season title since 2010.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO