WWE

WWE Announces Crown Jewel Pre-Show Match

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a non-title match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos taking on Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin for WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow morning. Crown Jewel takes...

www.pwmania.com

ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of Building By Security After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation backstage and it was not a pretty sight. Things did not get physical, but a shouting match did ensue. This was followed by a request for Flair to leave the building before The Man’s dark match was over. New information indicates that The Queen might not have left on her own volition.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Reportedly Makes Surprising Release

That’s a surprise. There have been a lot of changes to the WWE landscape over the last year and a half, as all kinds of names have been released. That can cause a lot of jarring differences, but there are a few people you can almost count on to always be there. It turns out that will not be the case with another name though, as WWE may have let someone else go.
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Shown In Crowd During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Tony Nese, who was released from the company on June 25th 2021, was in attendance at the October 23rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nese was shown in the crowd during the Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes match that kicked off the show. On commentary, Nese was referred to as “one of the hottest free agents” in wrestling.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks steal the show ahead of Crown Jewel clash

WWE SmackDown was "supersized" on Friday night, with an extra 30 minutes of commercial-free action ahead of next Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia. Those 30 minutes allowed Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to deliver a show-stealing match before the pair meet as two of the three women in a triple threat match for Lynch's SmackDown women's championship at Crown Jewel.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel: Drew McIntyre Vs. Big E (WWE Title Match)

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Drew carries his sword, Angela, to the ring with him. Out next comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E stops and poses on the entrance-way, talking to the title as the fireworks go off. We get formal ring introductions.
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Fired Raven From WCW In 1999

During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about why he made the decision to let former WCW United States Champion Raven go from WCW in 1999. “It wasn’t a very memorable occasion. Scott Levy was kind of a malcontent. His character was...
mmanews.com

Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Parting Message

Dana White had nothing negative to say when speaking of Mike Perry’s departure from the promotion. Fight fans were blindsided when the news broke that Perry had signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC. “Platinum” had mixed results in UFC but was an action fighter who would draw fans in with his outlandish persona.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Comments On WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match At Crown Jewel

All eyes will be on the triple threat match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel. With so much riding on this moment, Banks is confident she’ll bring the blue title home and reclaim the power she once exerted as the face of SmackDown.
PWMania

MMA Star Says AEW Appearance Was ‘Boring’ and ‘So Stupid’

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MMA star Kayla Harrison of American’s Top Team commented on her recent AEW appearance and Dan Lambert talking her into it:. “I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kiss, I’m going to kiss whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do.”
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode In 2011

Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the 2011 TNA Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event and him wanting to drop the TNA World Heavyweight Title to Bobby Roode at the show, which didn’t happen. Here are the highlights:
