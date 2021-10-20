WWE Announces Crown Jewel Pre-Show Match

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MMA star Kayla Harrison of American’s Top Team commented on her recent AEW appearance and Dan Lambert talking her into it:. “I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kiss, I’m going to kiss whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do.”

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO