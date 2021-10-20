CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin sets high, tops $66,000 on mainstreaming excitement

 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further mainstreamed by...

InvestorPlace

4 Top Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Hits a New High

The crypto market is reaching new heights as coins and tokens provide multi-fold returns in the blink of an eye. And while global adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased, data suggests these users comprise only 4% of the world’s population. This leaves ample headroom for growth in all aspects of the industry, including crypto stocks.
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Shatters A New All-Time High Above $66,000 In Record-Breaking Day

Bitcoin is in the midst of a disbelief bull run. The pioneer cryptocurrency just zoomed past the $66,000 level, fueled by the successful launch on Tuesday of the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the United States. Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High. On October 20, Bitcoin broke past its previous...
Gephardt Daily

Dow closes just short of record high as bitcoin surpasses $66,000

Oct. 20 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just short of a record high on Wednesday as markets were propelled by a record day for bitcoin. The blue-chip dow gained 152.03 points, or 0.43%, to close at 35,609.34, 0.1% short of its record close after touching an all-time high of 35,669.69 earlier in the session.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin dumps $2,400 after setting $67,000 high

Bitcoin (BTC) dumped nearly $2,400 this morning after setting an all-time high of $67,000 last night, data from multiple sources showed. The all-time high break came on the back of a futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) going live on Tuesday and seeing over $500 million worth of Bitcoin exposure offered on the first day of its trading.
CNN

Bitcoin surges to new record above $66,000

New York (CNN Business) — The bitcoin bull market is showing no signs of slowing down. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of nearly $67,000 Wednesday, topping the previous record set in April. Bitcoin prices have surged 50% this month, from just under $44,000 at...
Fortune

Bitcoin tops its all-time high

After dropping more than half its value between mid-April and mid-July, Bitcoin has once again reached an all-time high. The cryptocurrency hit $65,607 at 9:46 a.m. ET on Wednesday, beating its previous best of $64,888.99, set in mid-April. Within an hour, it surged as high as $66,974.77. Year to date, Bitcoin is up more than 125%.
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Refreshes All-Time High above $66,000, Altcoins Pick Up Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to refresh its all-time high after a successful break through the $66,000 milestone during Wednesday. On Coinbase exchange, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit an ATH at $66,999, following a positive mood across the crypto markets that took Ethereum (ETH) to test new highs above the $4,000 threshold, now exchanging hands at $4,077.98.
NEWSBTC

By The Numbers: What $1000 In SHIB Is Worth Now

Shiba Inu’s latest rally has taken the coin to a profit of 1000% over the last month. Here’s how much money you would have made if you had invested $1000 during different points in SHIB’s history. Shiba Inu Is Up 1000% In The Last Thirty Days. The entire crypto market...
dailyhodl.com

$930,000,000 ‘Liquidity Flush’ Hits Bitcoin and Crypto Markets – Here’s What’s Next, According to Crypto Analyst Justin Bennett

After tapping a new all-time high just one week ago, a sharp correction has sent the price of Bitcoin below the $60,000 mark. A precipitous drop in BTC and the overall crypto markets over the past 24 hours has triggered liquidations across exchanges as traders became unable to meet margin requirements in their leveraged positions.
Fortune

Every single Bitcoin transaction—even buying a latte—consumes over $100 in electricity, says a new report

Yesterday, I received via email a report that takes an original look at Bitcoin’s energy consumption. The study, from UK financial site MoneySuperMarket calculates the electricity cost of each Bitcoin transaction. If you buy a latte with Bitcoin, or send coins to friend for walking your dog, how much juice does the purchase or transfer consume? The answer is a blow to those fans who insist that Bitcoin will someday serve as a widespread currency that makes buying and selling things faster and cheaper.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk reveals his crypto portfolio, says he only holds Bitcoin and two other cryptocurrencies but no Shiba Inu Coin

It seems that Tesla CEO and prominent crypto investor Elon Musk only needs to mention the keyword "crypto" in one of his notorious posts on the social media platform Twitter in order to make headlines in most business-focused news outlets. While answering the question of another Twitter user, Musk has now revealed the composition of his crypto portfolio, which in fact has a quite surprising exclusion.
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Breaks ATH, Eyes Top 10 Largest Coins After 850% Monthly ROI

While most cryptocurrencies are in the red, SHIB has experienced a massive boost and marked yet another fresh all-time high. What started as a joke cryptocurrency is now becoming a serious investment for retail traders. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made tremendous gains in the past month – outperforming other cryptocurrencies and hitting consecutive all-time high records with the latest at over $0.000068 earlier on October 27th.
