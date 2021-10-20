CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Horse history: New study pinpoints the origins of domesticated horses

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Horses have been beloved – and useful – creatures throughout human history, and a new study is pinpointing where and when modern horses were first domesticated.

A peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature found that the modern domestic horse’s homeland is located in the lower Volga-Don region, which is now part of Russia. They may have originated in the area more than 4,200 years ago.

Ludovic Orlando, the director of the Centre for Anthropobiology & Genomics of Toulouse, explained to USA TODAY that researchers used archeological remains, like bones and teeth, from 273 ancient horses in their research. The remains were discovered by archaeologists over thousands of miles, from Spain to Siberia.

The researchers analyzed DNA from the remains and identified a “domestication center” in modern-day Russia. The DNA also revealed gene variations that may have given these horses important characteristics for being domesticated and used by humans, including having a stronger back and demonstrating more docile behavior.

Orlando said these horses spread rapidly in Europe and Asia, and within a span of approximately 500 years they were "anywhere from Spain to Mongolia."

“So clearly this horse, which was originally very local, very confined to a single region on the planet became really global,” Orlando said. “That probably is related to the importance that this animal had for human migration and human mobility in general.”

Orlando explained that the genetics that made these horse ancestors stronger and more docile could represent “a sort of turning point for human societies” thousands of years ago.

“If selection is for something that is easier to interact with and to use for mobility, then you could expect that this gave an advantage to the people who own that horse,” he said. "It could actually change the dynamics of us traveling, us trading with each other, to do things at a much larger geographical scale and much more rapidly than we could before.”

Millennia ago: Company seeks to resurrect the woolly mammoth, return extinct animal to the Arctic

'Horned crocodile-faced hell heron?': New species of dinosaur unearthed by fossil hunters

He noted that some may argue that there were domestication processes that began earlier than the research pinpoints. But the research “only answers the question of which of the lineages that were around was the successful one. “

“It doesn’t rule out the possibility... that elsewhere in different time periods other people started a different domestication experience,” Orlando said.

He added that researchers still have questions on the similarities and differences in horse ancestries.

“This is the beauty of research,” Orlando said. “You find one thing, and you have 10 more to uncover.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Horse history: New study pinpoints the origins of domesticated horses

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Domesticated#Domestication#Dna#Europe
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Discovery

Beneath the Water in South America’s Wetlands Lurk Hundreds of Swimming Jaguars

Jaguars are the largest cat species in the Americas and the third-largest in the world. Normally highly territorial loners, these opportunistic predators hunt capybaras, deer, and other land mammals. In Pantanal, the largest tropical wetland in the world, that sprawls across Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay lives a different type of...
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
earth.com

The origin of horse domestication has finally been revealed

There has been much debate and hypothesizing about the origins of domestication in horses (Equus caballus). Where were they first domesticated, and by whom? How did they spread around the globe and what were their ancestors like? Many previous studies have attempted to answer these questions but no final resolution has been forthcoming, and the early domestication of the horse has remained exceedingly difficult to trace in the archeological record.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Scientists believe the modern domestic horse originated in Western Eurasia more than 4,200 years ago - a millennium later than previously believed

Researchers have made a stunning discovery, noting the modern domestic horse likely originated in a remote area of the Western Eurasian steppe more than 4,200 years ago, more than a millennium later than previously believed. Experts from the University of Toulhouse and the University d'Évry Val-d'Essonne in France discovered that...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Archaeologists Pinpoint the Time and Place When Modern Horses Emerged

For thousands of years, humans have gotten from place to place by riding on horses. This is something that we know from works of art, historical accounts and relics uncovered in archaeological digs. Scientists date the modern horse to the point when humans began domesticating equines — but when, precisely, that took place remains a mystery. What was the first civilization to begin riding horses? Who was the first person to point to a horse and say, “You know, I think I’m going to hop onto the back of that thing and see where it takes me?”
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Know The Enigmatic Origins of Ancient Mummies Discovered in China

There's a a desert land in the very heart of Eurasia, dry enough to naturally mummify human remains. A Bronze Age discovery has now revealed the secret origins of the people who once called this region of China home. The Xiaohe people's cattle-focused economy and difference in appearance have long posed questions about their origins. This led to speculation that they may have been the ancestors of migrants. Researchers have proposed they originated from early dairy farmers of southern Russia (Afanasievo) or central Asian oasis farmers with Iranian plateau links. A fragment of Tocharian B from a Buddhist kingdom at Tarim Basin edge....
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

New Study Pinpoints Year That Vikings Arrived in Canada

For years, historians have placed the time Vikings from Greenland settled down in Canada as roughly 1,000 years ago. One research study has now settled on a year: 1021 A.D. Led by an archeologist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, the study used spike levels of radioactive carbon found on tree rings—likely caused by large solar flares—to determine when a group of 100 Vikings set up camp in Newfoundland. “Previously the date was based only on sagas—oral histories that were only written down in the 13th century, at least 200 years after the events they described took place,” Margot Kuitems, the archeologist, said.
SCIENCE
AFP

Rescued from extinction, bison rediscover Romania mountains

Hoof prints in the mud, tree bark nibbled away: even if the newest residents of Romania's Carpathian mountain forest shy away from visitors, their traces are there for those who know where to look. They are signs of the success of a project to reintroduce bison to this region after a centuries-long absence, key to keeping the hairy giants off lists of critically endangered species. Bison had all but been driven out of Europe by hunting and the destruction of its habitats, but their reappearance in Romania has brought back a key component of the region's ecosystem. Under gentle autumn sunshine on the edge of a centuries-old wood, young forest warden Matei Miculescu is on the lookout for members of the Carpathian herd.
ANIMALS
countryfolks.com

Horse Tales: Research on horses at Rutgers

On Sept. 23, the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University Graduate Program presented a webinar on “assessing muscular tension as an indicator of acute stress in horses.” The study presented was a prototype for using the approach in assessing stress in veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the horses they are working with during an eight-week equine-assisted activities program. Ellen Rankins, a third-year Ph.D. candidate at Rutgers, gave the presentation on the use of surface electromyography units (sEMG) to record the muscular tension experienced by the horse as an indicator of stress. Surface electromyography is used in humans as an aid to diagnose neuromuscular disorders, determine the need for surgery and to evaluate muscular function and the effects of sports and rehabilitation programs.
ANIMALS
Science News

Scientists found modern domestic horses’ homeland in southwestern Russia

Much of human history was made astride, or beside, a horse. The animal’s stolid speed and strength powered massive migrations of people, pulled plows that transformed agriculture and revolutionized warfare. Now, researchers have pinpointed where and when horse and human history became intertwined. Ancient DNA reveals that the modern domestic...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

285K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy