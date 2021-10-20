CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honest Solar Sales and Installation for Homeowners in Central Florida

Solar energy is growing more popular by the year, with 46% of U.S. homeowners stating they have given serious thought to adding panels at their home, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey. [ DREAMSTIME | Dreamstime ]

For the past 15 years, May Electric Solar has operated as a solely family-owned and operated business, without acting as a subcontractor for other solar companies, and without using subcontractors. The local company has been installing solar electric systems for over a decade and has honored its promise to customers without question.

At its Hudson-based showroom, May Electric displays its products and conducts on-site testing between the top manufacturers of inverters and solar modules. The company’s office staff, sales team and installation crew are all trained at this location by William, a Certified Master Electrician who both trains and works alongside the team.

We are open, and operate by appointment only, so we can meet safely in accordance with CDC guidelines. Common discussions will include savings on electricity, payment options that fit your needs, and tax-credit eligibility. When you consult with May Electric Solar, we will go into more detail about solar safety, product warranty and why our systems are a true 25-year investment. Not all solar systems have the same capabilities; you are investing in the future and our solar systems will be ready for it.

“We encourage homeowners considering solar to visit our office and showroom to learn more. There is a lot more involved in purchasing solar than may companies are willing to tell you. We take all aspects of purchasing a system into consideration. Our sales process is more educational than just a sales pitch.” - William May

25-Year Warranty for Parts and Labor??

Our company’s labor warranties extend 25 years on all parts and labor replacement; this is the May difference!

“We make sure that we’re offering you only the best products with linear warranties,” Mr. May added.

Being an Unlimited Electrical Contractor means our service team will take care of you, not a subcontractor.

Since we are committed to quality in every aspect of our business, we only choose to install equipment from companies with the ability to ensure their warranty and who hold the same values as May Electric Solar. LG and Enphase are two companies that fit these criteria.

Quality Assurance, Expert Installers, and a Solid Foundation for the future

Our Mission:

To provide Florida homeowners with the service and quality they expect and deserve while helping cut their energy costs.

Our Values:

We have worked hard to achieve our success, and we will continue to build on our way of ethics and standards that have been paramount for our team to reach this level of recognition.

Our Solution:

To provide you, the homeowner – and reason why our business is successful – with the best in quality solar power systems to lower energy consumption, energy costs, and reduce the negative impact on the environment.

“The good reputation of May Electric is reflected in the actions of their employees. With May Electric, you deal with the company, not subcontractors. Highly recommend for solar installations.” Mark H., customer

Sophisticated, Powerful, Responsive and Safe

May Electric Solar utilizes the top-of-the-line LG Solar PV Panels and Enphase Microinverters, and Battery Backup Systems to power your home. With an LG and Enphase system in your home, you will have the power you need, on demand, even when the power is out everywhere else.

Start saving today. Contact May Electric Solar to discover how you can get rid of your electric bill and help the environment.

Contact Us: 727-819-2862

WILLIAM MAY IND • SERVING FLORIDA SINCE 2006 • ED12005352

