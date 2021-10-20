Deer knocks over cyclist during charity ride

A 62-year-old Utah bicyclist has died after he was run over by the same driver three times on “accident” last month. As ABC 4 Utah reported, Warren Yoshio Watanabe was struck outside the entrance of a restaurant by a 77-year-old woman, who failed to notice him as she pulled out of the parking lot. The Roy, Utah Police department said that on Sept. 20 the woman hit the bicyclist as he was riding on the sidewalk, then backed up and drove forward again, running him over as he was lying on the ground. She reversed for a third and final time, hitting him again, per the police warrant.

ROY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO