CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Deer knocks over cyclist during charity ride

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rider in front noticed the deer...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

62-Year-Old Cyclist Dead After Driver Ran Him Over 3 Times

A 62-year-old Utah bicyclist has died after he was run over by the same driver three times on “accident” last month. As ABC 4 Utah reported, Warren Yoshio Watanabe was struck outside the entrance of a restaurant by a 77-year-old woman, who failed to notice him as she pulled out of the parking lot. The Roy, Utah Police department said that on Sept. 20 the woman hit the bicyclist as he was riding on the sidewalk, then backed up and drove forward again, running him over as he was lying on the ground. She reversed for a third and final time, hitting him again, per the police warrant.
ROY, UT
The Independent

Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain

A cyclist was involved in a brutal crash with a spectator at the finish line of a race in the Canary Islands, which left both the rider and the woman in hospital. The incident happened at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor event on Saturday in the town of Frontera, El Hierro.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Cyclist#Charity
WBAY Green Bay

Cyclist rides the "Organ Trail" for kidney donor awareness

Sarah Thomsen has details from the criminal complaint and search warrant. Marilyn Drake, a prolific crafter, wants no child going cold this winter. The community rallied to raise thousands for Afghan and Haitian refugees. Rake your storm drains. Updated: 3 hours ago. Annie Krall explains how that extra step provides...
SPORTS
fox5atlanta.com

Wildcat fights with steel bowl at zoo

A wildcat at the San Antonio Zoo had a challenge with some usual prey. The zoo called the floating stainless steel bowl the cat's 'toughest challenge yet.'
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brother heard desperate screams of boy, 8, who was found dead near waterfall after going kayaking ALONE - as parents pay tribute to 'much-loved son' and thank emergency workers

The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy