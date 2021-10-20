CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cutting off cells' supplies of lipids can slow the growth of tumors in mice, study finds

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, there has been some evidence that dietary interventions can help to slow the growth of tumors. A new study from MIT, which analyzed two different diets in mice, reveals how those diets affect cancer cells, and offers an explanation for why restricting calories may slow tumor...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

What You Eat Affects Tumors: Diet May Slow Cancer Growth

A new study finds cutting off cells’ supplies of lipids can slow the growth of tumors in mice. In recent years, there has been some evidence that dietary interventions can help to slow the growth of tumors. A new study from MIT, which analyzed two different diets in mice, reveals how those diets affect cancer cells, and offers an explanation for why restricting calories may slow tumor growth.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Deterioration of brain cells in Parkinson’s disease is slowed by blocking the Bach1 protein, preclinical study shows

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, afflicting more than 10 million people worldwide and more than one million Americans. While there is no cure for PD, current therapies focus on treating motor symptoms and fail to reverse, or even address, the underlying neurological damage. In a new study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have identified a novel role for the regulatory protein Bach1 in PD. Their results, published on Oct. 25 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that levels of Bach1 were increased in postmortem PD-affected brains, and that cells without Bach1 were protected from the damages that accumulate in PD. In collaboration with vTv Therapeutics, they identified a potent inhibitor of Bach1, called HPPE, that protected cells from inflammation and the buildup of toxic oxidative stress when administered either before or after the onset of disease symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity's downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity. What we...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Mice#Mit#Koch Institute
MedicalXpress

Study finds red blood cells play significant role in immune system through discovery of DNA-binding capability

New research has revealed that red blood cells function as critical immune sensors by binding cell-free DNA, called nucleic acid, present in the body's circulation during sepsis and COVID-19, and that this DNA-binding capability triggers their removal from circulation, driving inflammation and anemia during severe illness and playing a much larger role in the immune system than previously thought. Scientists have long known that red blood cells, which are essential in delivering oxygen throughout the body, also interacted with the immune system, but didn't know whether they directly altered inflammation, until now. The study, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, was published today in Science Translational Medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diet comparison suggests a lipid imbalance can slow tumour growth

Understanding how diet affects tumour growth could lead to better treatments. Analysis in mice reveals that a low-calorie diet, but not a ketogenic diet, slows the growth of pancreatic cancer. This effect is mediated by lipid changes. Giulia Salvadori 0 &. Giulia Salvadori. Giulia Salvadori is at the IFOM, FIRC...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Study Points to Potential Mechanism By Which Diet Could Slow Tumor Growth

There is some accumulating evidence that dietary interventions might help to slow the growth of tumors, and scientists at MIT now report on rodent research that suggests how those diets affect cancer cells, and also offers up an explanation of how restricting calories might slow tumor growth. The study examined the effects of a calorically restricted (CR) diet and a ketogenic diet (KD) in mice with pancreatic tumors. The results showed that while both diets reduce the amount of sugar available to tumors, only the calorie restricted diet reduced the availability of fatty acids, and it was this that was linked to a slowdown in tumor growth.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Human CEACAM1-LF regulates lipid storage in HepG2 cells via fatty acid transporter CD36

Carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1) is expressed in liver and secreted as biliary glycoprotein 1 (BGP1) via bile canaliculi (BCs). CEACAM1-LF is a 72 amino acid cytoplasmic domain mRNA splice isoform with two immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motifs (ITIMs). Ceacam1-/- or Ser503Ala transgenic mice have been shown to develop insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; however, the role of the human equivalent residue, Ser508, in lipid dysregulation is unknown. Human HepG2 hepatocytes that express CEACAM1 and form BC in vitro were compared to CEACAM1-/- cells and to CEACAM1-/- cells expressing Ser508Ala null or Ser508Asp phosphorylation mimic mutations, or to phosphorylation null mutations in the tyrosine ITIMs known to be phosphorylated by the tyrosine kinase Src. CEACAM1-/- cells and the Ser508Asp and Tyr520Phe mutants strongly retained lipids, while Ser508Ala and Tyr493Phe mutants had low lipid levels compared to wild type cells, indicating the ITIM mutants phenocopied the Ser508 mutants. We found that the fatty acid transporter CD36, was up-regulated in the S508A mutant, co-expressed in BCs with CEACAM1, co-IPed with CEACAM1 and Src, and when down-regulated via RNAi, an increase in lipid droplet content was observed. Nuclear translocation of CD36 associated kinase LKB1 was increased 7-fold in the S508A mutant vs CEACAM1-/- cells and correlated with increased activation of CD36-associated kinase AMPK in CEACAM1-/- cells. Thus, while CEACAM1-/- HepG2 cells upregulate lipid storage similar to Ceacam1-/- in murine liver, the null mutation Ser508Ala led to decreased lipid storage, emphasizing evolutionary changes between the CEACAM1 genes in mouse and man.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
EurekAlert

Ludwig Lausanne study shows how tumors turn immune cells into enablers of their growth

OCTOBER 25, 2021, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a means by which cancer cells engineer the conversion of immune cells known as macrophages from destroyers of tumors to supporters of their growth and survival. The new research, led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Ping-Chih Ho and postdoctoral fellow Giusy Di Conza, reveals that in mouse models of the skin cancer melanoma, this transformation of macrophages within tumors is prompted by a fat molecule, or lipid, released by cancer cells.
CANCER
carbondalereporter.com

New molecule targets, images and treats lung cancer tumors in mice

University of Illinois College of Engineering issued the following announcement on Oct. 25. Lung cancer can be elusive to spot and difficult to treat because the markers for it are found in other tissues, too. Now, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers have developed a finely tuned molecular agent that can target lung and other cancer cells for imaging and treatment.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Researchers Hope Single-Cell Tumor Immune Atlas Can Improve Predictions in Precision Oncology

A pan-cancer reference atlas provides a framework for an immune-based patient stratification that study authors expect to be predictive for patient prognosis and immunotherapy response at an elevated level after further studies. Although tumor immune microenvironments (TMEs) contribute significantly to disease progression and provide opportunities for targeted cancer therapies, a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells change shape, how they move to invade different types of tissue, research shows

Oregon State University research has shed new light on the way malignant cells change their shape and migration techniques to invade different types of tissue. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, are a key step toward understanding and preventing cancer metastasis, the internal spreading of the disease that's responsible for 95% of all cancer deaths.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Metastases use divided blood vessels to grow

For the first time, researchers at the University of Gothenburg have shown that metastases in patients with malignant melanoma gain access to the circulatory system not only through the outgrowth of new blood vessel branches, but also an alternative process in which one blood vessel divides into two parallel vessels by longitudinal splitting. The finding revisits an old research idea about how the growth of tumors can be inhibited by blocking formation of new blood vessels.
CANCER
dallassun.com

Study finds how glycogen is linked to heat generation in fat cells

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Discovery of a new metabolic pathway for stored sugars helps explain how cellular energy is produced and expended in obesity, advancing therapeutic potential. The new study was published in the journal Nature. Humans carry around with them, often abundantly so, at least two kinds of...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
stjude.org

Changing tumor cell identity

Retinoic acid is used to treat a type of cancer called neuroblastoma in children. The tumor results from blocking nerve cell development. Scientists at St. Jude and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute studied the problem. They learned how retinoic acid changes tumor cells in children with high-risk neuroblastoma. The drug adjusts gene expression, including of a powerful cancer gene. Tumor cells stop multiplying and become mature nerve cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'Immortality protein' within the mitochondria offers protection in myocardial infarction

Researchers Prof. Judith Haendeler from the Medical Faculty and the molecular biologist Prof. Joachim Altschmied from the Department of Biology, together with their teams, have shown for the first time in the cardiovascular system that telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) within the mitochondria, the powerhouses of the cells, has a protective function in myocardial infarction. This work, which was performed together with other groups from the University Hospital Düsseldorf and the University Hospital Essen within the frame of the Collaborative Research Center 1116, was recently published in the journal Circulation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy