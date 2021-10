Steve Bruce will be in the Newcastle United dugout for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, minority owner Amanda Staveley has confirmed. In the aftermath of last week's takeover of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium Newcastle have begun the search for a successor to Bruce, under whom the Magpies have struggled for results early in the season with fans having long since turned against the 60-year-old. It had been expected that either a new manager or caretaker would be in place for the first game of the post-Mike Ashley era but talks between Staveley and the coaching staff ended with the decision to stick with the incumbent for now.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO