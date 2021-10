NAUGATUCK — Police arrested a 24-year-old Waterbury man on Oct. 18 after they say officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop. Police said an officer pulled over Danny Garcia on Great Hill Road at about 5:20 p.m. after observing that the car he was driving was operating abnormally. Police said K-9 Judge, the department’s drug detecting dog, was called into to assist and alerted officers that narcotics were inside the vehicle, specifically the driver seat area.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO