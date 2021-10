The world of Chainsaw Man is one that is dripping in the supernatural, as devilish figures wander the Earth in search of eating human flesh along with making deals with civilians looking for something in return, but an artist from the world of Marvel and Image Comics has given their take on Denji in his chainsaw form. Tony Moore has long been an influential artist in the world of comics, not just with his Marvel work via Ghost Rider and The Punisher, but also in helping to create one of the biggest Image Comics' properties of all time with The Walking Dead, now trying out his skills on the bizarre manga.

