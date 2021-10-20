Stocks Oscillate Near Record Highs; Commodity Currencies Hold Firm

Another incredible bull flattening wave rolled over on core bonds, from the EU over the UK to the US. The decline was both driven by easing (LT) real yields and inflation expectations. This may mean markets have come to fully realize monetary tightening is on the way, not only by tapering QE but also by raising rates much sooner than expected. The latter may explain the underperformance at the short end of the yield curve while expectations for declining growth overwhelmingly dominated the back end. Yields eventually changed +1.6 bps (3y) to -9 bps (30y) in the US. German yield changes varied from +1.8 bps (2y) over -6.1 bps (10y) to -8.9 bps (30y). The bond rally doubled down in the UK, where yields tanked a stunning 12-18 bps at the longer tenors. Sentiment in risky assets (equity, commodities) was weak but that didn’t help the dollar much. EUR/USD finished nearly unchanged near the 1.16 handle. The yen did well but could have done better given the size of the yield declines. Sterling felt the decline of UK Gilt yields but a still-unimpressive euro capped gains in EUR/GBP (finished at 0.844 from 0.842).

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO