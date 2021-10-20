CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Oscillate Near Record Highs; Commodity Currencies Hold Firm

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets have been relatively flat marginally below their summer record highs during early US trading hours on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 consolidating last week’s impressive rebound and US stock indices switching between gains and losses. While investors were almost convinced that higher input costs, labor shortages...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Market Noise Is Becoming Very Messy

One thing we are probably not going to have to worry about in markets in the coming weeks is volatility. The amount of noise assailing my eardrums from multiple directions is becoming very loud and conflicted. Chief amongst though is that old chestnut, inflation. Is it transitory or sticky? Well, that depends on who you are talking to. Overnight, the Bank of Canada abruptly ended its QE programme and signalled rate hikes are on the way. Similarly, the Brazil central bank surprised markets by hiking 1.50% to 7.75% to combat inflation and some anticipated pre-election fiscal largesse by President Fire-Starter. They also indicated that they would hike by as much again at their next policy meeting. Turkey’s dictator, meanwhile, has forced his central bank to cut rates despite rampant inflation. Long BRL/TRL anyone? Russia beat them all to the punch, hiking last week and the markets are locked and loaded for the RBNZ in November.
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Some Prices Near Record Highs

Retail fertilizer prices continue to skyrocket into historical price ranges the third week of October 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. All but one of the eight major fertilizers had price increases of 10% or more compared to last month. Leading the way higher is urea, which was up...
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Jumps After BoC Move

The Canadian dollar had a busy day on Wednesday in the aftermath of a key Bank of Canada policy meeting. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading quietly at 1.2368, up 0.05% on the day. BoC surprises by ending stimulus. The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it would...
actionforex.com

Gold: Can It Break $1830 On Inflation Fears?

Signs of inflation abound for the global economy, from the anecdotal (Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey proclaiming that “Hyperinflation…[is] happening”) to the tangible (the Bank of Canada unexpectedly winding down its QE program and dramatically raising its inflation expectations for next year – see my colleague Joe Perry’s BOC recap report for more).
actionforex.com

USDCAD Plummets As Divergence Between Fed And Boc Widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
actionforex.com

The Bond Rally Doubled Down In Ihe UK

Another incredible bull flattening wave rolled over on core bonds, from the EU over the UK to the US. The decline was both driven by easing (LT) real yields and inflation expectations. This may mean markets have come to fully realize monetary tightening is on the way, not only by tapering QE but also by raising rates much sooner than expected. The latter may explain the underperformance at the short end of the yield curve while expectations for declining growth overwhelmingly dominated the back end. Yields eventually changed +1.6 bps (3y) to -9 bps (30y) in the US. German yield changes varied from +1.8 bps (2y) over -6.1 bps (10y) to -8.9 bps (30y). The bond rally doubled down in the UK, where yields tanked a stunning 12-18 bps at the longer tenors. Sentiment in risky assets (equity, commodities) was weak but that didn’t help the dollar much. EUR/USD finished nearly unchanged near the 1.16 handle. The yen did well but could have done better given the size of the yield declines. Sterling felt the decline of UK Gilt yields but a still-unimpressive euro capped gains in EUR/GBP (finished at 0.844 from 0.842).
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
actionforex.com

ECB Plays Down Rate Hike Scenario But Euro Flies to Fresh Session Highs

A flattening of global bond yield curves gained momentum on Thursday, ratcheting concerns about the pace of economic growth as more central banks start to signal higher interest rates in the foreseeable future amid the persisting inflationary pressures. Specifically, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest since March 2020...
CURRENCIES
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Cloud Stock Climbs to Record Highs After Earnings

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is up 3.4% to trade at $686.64 at last check, and earlier hit a fresh record high of $694, after the cloud name posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. No fewer than 12 analysts raised their price objectives in response, with the highest adjustment coming from Barclays to $791 from $784.
STOCKS

