The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2.0% annualized pace in the third quarter, slightly below consensus expectations. After roaring ahead at a double-digit pace in the first half of the year, consumer spending grew only 1.6% annualized. That masks a massive divergence between spending on goods and services. Spending on durable goods reversed sharply, down 26.2% in Q3, while services grew at a healthy 7.9% pace. That still marks a slowing from 11.5% in the second quarter; some of it a natural deceleration after the initial reopening bounce, but some of it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO