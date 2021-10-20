CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IDPH Releases Updated COVID-19 Guidance For Safe Halloween and Fall Festivals

By Avery Cooper
taylorvilledailynews.com
 9 days ago

That is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says that COVID-19 vaccinations already mean a safer Halloween than last year, there are still precautions needed. Dr. Ezike...

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

CDC releases 2021 holiday guidance to prevent spread of COVID-19

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its official public health guidance for the 2021 holiday season, offering up mostly general advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations urge people to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays if they haven't done so already. For young children who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine, the CDC suggests reducing risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAX

IDPH issues Halloween guidelines

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is issuing updated guidance to help people celebrate more safely as they continue to battle COVID-19. “Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, we must still take precautions as not everyone is vaccinated and a vaccine for children younger than 12 year is not yet available. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it’s also important to use a layered approach by wearing a mask indoors and limiting/avoiding settings where physical distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
INFORUM

Health Fusion: Tips for a safe Halloween during COVID-19

For Halloween enthusiasts, last year was a bummer. The fear of contracting COVID-19 scared off some people from participating in traditional activities. And while most cities allowed trick-or-treating to happen, leaders cautioned people about potential risks and some events were cancelled. This year, with the delta variant lurking around, health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leominsterchamp.com

Is trick-or-treating safe? How to celebrate Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Trick-or-treating is back this year. Sort of. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given a green light for children nationwide to trick or treat this Halloween – one year after it advised against the tradition last year due to coronavirus concerns, instead suggesting one-way trick-or-treating as an alternative.
LEOMINSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pumpkin#Vaccinations#Trick Or Treating#Idph
WNCT

WNCT NOW UPDATE: Greenville challenges Census results, Health officials release COVID-19 holiday guidance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC. La Niña Forms: What this means for North Carolina’s winter | WNCT Greenville, other college towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census | WNCT Onslow County Schools: Unloaded gun found in student’s book bag at Swansboro Middle School […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada officials issue guidance to prevent COVID-19 spread during Halloween

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada health officials have released guidance for celebrating Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is important that we do all we can to minimize the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus while having fun on these special days," said a statement from Nevada Health Response.
NEVADA STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

HSHS Offers Halloween Tips For Safety

HSHS Good Shepherd is recommending that parents take precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending that if you do go trick or treating that you keep in mind that you may have close contact with neighbors. With the pandemic still going on, some doctors are recommending wearing a facemask, washing your hands and maintaining social distance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
saccounty.net

Reduce COVID-19 Risk for Halloween & Fall Events

It’s that spooky time of year that trick or treaters love and we have COVID-19 guidance for reducing risk during fall and Halloween activities as well as tips for celebrating Halloween in your neighborhood and having fun with fall time favorites such as haunted activities, pumpkin patches, hayrides and apple picking.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cleveland19.com

Ohio Health Department releases guidance on COVID-19 boosters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has issued guidance to more than 3,500 vaccine providers statewide to ensure they have access to the latest information about administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, following action by the FDA and CDC. For people who received the Johnson and Johnson...
OHIO STATE
theintelligencer.com

What counts as a COVID-19 outbreak in schools? Illinois Department of Public Health updates guidance

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists' guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that...
EDUCATION
TravelPulse

CDC Issues Updated COVID-19 Guidance for Holiday Travel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued updated COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming holiday season, urging Americans to continue to get vaccinated and encouraging mask wearing in public spaces. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and...
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy