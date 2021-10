Coming from humble beginnings and watching his parents struggle to make ends meet, ZakG is an up-and-coming artist who is looking to change the status quo and make sure his family never has to deal with that. Looking ahead at his career in music, he has big aspirations and the work ethic to match and turn his dreams into a reality. ZakG has been doubling down on his craft lately and knows that if he continues to give it his all, his big break will soon present itself. He recently offered up his latest single “Friends” and it’s a hit.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO