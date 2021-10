The Wyomissing Police Department is investigating multiple cases of a male exposing himself in the Wyomissing Parklands. The same male is believed to be the suspect in all cases. A third call for a male trying to grab a young girl while walking her dog in the area of Berkshire Boulevard was reported on 10/28/2021 at approximately 10 PM. This third case may or may not be related to the others. We are asking for the public to be vigilant in reporting anyone acting suspicious by calling 911 right away. We are also reminding the public to use best practices when out walking:

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO