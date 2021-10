Ad tech has been the hot property in deal-making circles for the past two years, especially among content companies looking to build out their business. Now Audacy has jumped into that race with a deal to buy an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit’s digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. Audacy will operate WO Streaming under the name AmperWave and the entire WO Streaming team, led by John Morris, Senior VP Streaming, has joined Audacy.

