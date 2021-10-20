CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

NCHSAA Women's Tennis Dual Team Brackets released

observernewsonline.com
 9 days ago

After a one-year hiatus due to a COVID-19 shortened season, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the brackets for the 2021 Dual Team State Championships in Women’s Tennis. The Championships will be contested with 32 teams in each of the four classifications. First round matches are...

observernewsonline.com

lmcbobcats.com

Women’s Swimming clinches the victory in the dual meet at Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Taylor Simmons and Tate Abbott were both double-winners, while Fanny Courbot also broke the school record in the 200 breast, to lead the Lees-McRae women's swimming team in a 109-96 win over Roanoke in the dual meet this afternoon. THE BASICS. WOMEN'S RESULTS: Lees-McRae – 109; Roanoke...
SALEM, VA
nrcolumbus.com

Stallions edge Gators in women’s tennis finale

Every match in a dual team tennis match carries the same weight. A victory at #5 singles can offset a loss at #1. The South Columbus women’s tennis team used its depth to fight off a strong challenge by East Columbus and claim a 5–4 win in a match played Wednesday.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Trumann Democrat

Manchester women's tennis' Minton and Hollingsworth earn HCAC honors

The Manchester University first-year duo of Evelyn Minton and Anna Hollingsworth was honored by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) on Thursday, Oct. 14. Minton, from Clarksville and Jeffersonville High School, was named First Team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference on Thursday. Minton played at the no. 1 singles and no. 1 doubles flights this fall.
TENNIS
chargerathletics.com

WOMEN'S TENNIS CONCLUDE CONFERENCE PLAY WITH LOSS TO GRIFFINS

Philadelphia, Pa. (10/16/21) The Dominican College women's tennis team concluded Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) play today with a 6-1 loss to host Chestnut Hill College in a match played at CHC Tennis Courts. Rupkatha Mukjerjee (Kolkata, India) picked up wins in her doubles match with partner Isha Mbaye (New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Washington State
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Concludes Opening Rounds of ITA Southern Regional

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – The LSU Women’s Tennis team went a perfect 6-0 in main draw competition to start their campaigns in the ITA Southern Regional on Friday at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. Singles Qualifying. In the first round of the singles qualifiers on Thursday, freshman Shaye Longwell faced...
TENNIS
northernstar.info

Women’s tennis shine in Warhawk Fall Invitational

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois women’s tennis team took home three singles titles and doubles crowns during the 2021 Fall Warhawk Invitational. Sophomore Diana Lukyanova won the No. 1 singles draw winning all three of her matches, with a 6-2, 6-0 set victory over Lewis senior Anastasyia Salenko. Freshman Reagan...
DEKALB, IL
wilmu.edu

Neus Ramos Moreno and Troy Donato Pick up Major Awards as Women’s Tennis Earn Four on All-CACC Teams

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - Following an unprecedented regular season, the Wilmington University women's tennis team was rewarded with four All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference members, in addition to Neus Ramos Moreno being named the CACC Player of the Year and head coach Troy Donato being named the CACC Coach of the Year, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Person
Terry Sanford
Morganton News Herald

Draughn girls tennis earns No. 5 seed in 1A dual-team playoffs

The Draughn girls tennis team was awarded the No. 5 West seed in the 1A dual-team state playoffs as the NCHSAA released postseason brackets on Monday. That means the Lady Wildcats (5-3), who received the top 1A berth out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference after going 4-2 in the league, will start the playoffs at home in Valdese on Wednesday versus No. 12 Highland Tech (6-7).
VALDESE, NC
mountathletics.com

Weekend Recap: Mount Women's Tennis at Towson Fall Tiger Classic

The Mount St. Mary's women's tennis team had a busy weekend with matches against opponents from Saint Joseph's, Georgetown, Delaware State and Coppin State that featured four singles and one doubles matchup. Shirley Liang led the Mountaineers by going 2-1 in singles and 1-0 in doubles play at the tournament. Amber Policare added a pair of singles wins wile Riya Mathur won both of her matches at the event.
TENNIS
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Tennis Edged by Jefferson

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a non-league victory over Chestnut Hill on Tuesday afternoon, the West Chester women's tennis squad was back in action on Thursday afternoon against Jefferson in another non-league tilt. West Chester captured the doubles point behind second and third doubles victories while also taking a pair of singles matches, but the Golden Rams to the Jefferson Rams fell by a final of 4-3. In doubles action the tandems of Elaina Lee (Pottstown, Pa./Owen J. Roberts)/Gabrielle Lerario Dos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Dante Alighieri) and Alyssa Skulsky (Churchville, Pa./Council Rock South)/Flavia Rodas (Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia/Ice Fanco Bloviano) emerged victorious by 6-1 and 6-0 finals, to take second and third doubles, respectively and give Wwest Chester an early 1-0 lead in the match. Lerario aand Skulsky also provided the two singles victories for the Golden Rams winning their fifth and sixth singles matches by 6-0, 6-0, which gave West Chester an early 3-0 lead in the match. Jefferson began to mount its comeback from here as the Rams stormed back to escape with a narrow 4-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.
WEST CHESTER, PA
nrcolumbus.com

Women’s Tennis playoffs, Gators advance, South ousted

East Columbus won the top five singles matches to clinch their 1A East first round win over visiting Southern Wake Academy of Holly Springs. The sixth-seeded Gators will play at number three-seed Voyager Academy in Durham on Tuesday. Fairmont won the top four singles matches and number one doubles to...
TENNIS
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play At Viking Invitational

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State women's tennis team wrapped up play at the Viking Invitational Sunday, picking up three singles wins on the final day of play. Two of Cleveland State's singles wins on Sunday came from Bethany Yauch and Selma Tounsi, as both of them finished the weekend with 3-0 singles records. Yauch posted a 6-0, 7-6(10) win against Youngstown State, while Tounsi picked up a 7-5, 7-5 victory against the Penguins.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Herald

Roundup: Soccer brackets released; Villa tennis tops GC; Lakeview football falls to GM, 40-8

District 10 released the playoff brackets for boys and girls soccer on Thursday. Region 1 co-champs Mercer and Wilmington will meet in the semifinals next week. Greenville plays Girard at 1 p.m. Saturday at Meadville Area High’s Bender Field while Grove City faces Harbor Creek at 2 p.m. at the Hagerty Family Events Center’s Dollinger Field. The GC-HC winner will meet Slippery Rock (bye) in the quarterfinals next week.
GROVE CITY, PA
goaugie.com

Arce Vieyra and Jancikova Wrap Up Fall Season for Women’s Tennis

ROME, Ga. – Augustana's women's tennis student-athletes Laura Arce Vieyra and Gabriela Jancikova wrapped up action over the weekend at the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia, in doubles action. "I'm really proud of Laura and Gabbie as they played well this tournament against the best teams in the country," head...
ROME, GA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Transylvania tops AU for HCAC women's tennis crown

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. -- The second-seeded Anderson University women's tennis team fell to top-seeded Transylvania by a score of 5-0 during the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship match Sunday at Top Seed Tennis Club. Anderson (10-5) faced off with Transylvania (7-1) after the teams met in the 2019 HCAC Tournament...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Texas Sports

Women’s Tennis’ Collins advances to singles championship at ITA Texas Regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas — University of Texas Women's Tennis sophomore Kylie Collins won her semifinal match on Sunday to advance to the singles championship at the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Texas Regionals at the Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU. Collins and sophomore Charlotte Chavatipon also registered a pair of doubles victories on Sunday to advance to the semifinals in that competition.
FORT WORTH, TX
ramblinwreck.com

Women’s Tennis Advances in Qualifying Action

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Gia Cohen, Rosie Garcia Gross and Kate Sharabura all secured spots in the ITA Regionals singles main draw after pocketing qualifying victories on Thursday. The ITA Southeast Regionals got underway at the USTA National Campus on Thursday with qualifiers seeking eight spots in the singles main draw.
TENNIS
brownbears.com

Women's tennis hosts Brown Classic, competes at ITA Super Regional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team hosted the Brown Classic this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. Britany Lau also represented the Bears at the ITA Super Regionals. "The Brown Classic was a great event for our players to get more competitive opportunities on home...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eaglecountryonline.com

IHSTCA Releases 2021 Boys Tennis Academic All-State Teams

INDIANPOLIS - The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association has released their 2021 Boys Tennis Academic All-State Team and All-District Teams. East Central and Batesville were recognized as Team Academic All-State selections. To be considered for the award, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 non-weighted scale.
TENNIS

