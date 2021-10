As you tackled the challenges of digital transformation, NetApp and Google Cloud collaborated to build creative solutions. Our joint solutions make it easier for you to migrate to the cloud, ensure good performance for your applications, and stay on top of the costs and complexity of data management. NetApp and Google Cloud are adding to this history of innovation with the announcement of a service that makes it easier for you to lift and shift VMware-based applications to Google Cloud. And you don’t have to change apps, tools, or processes.

