Mike Gonzalez of Pro Outdoor on Keeping Your Yard Looking Its Best

SOME SAY, "LIFE is a bitch and then you die." I say, life is a coach and then you thrive!. Since you were born, life has been coaching you. Life coached you to never give up and to use your assets. It taught you that you don't have to crawl through life, that if you keep trying, if you use the assets that are around you, like a chair, a table, a helping hand, you can stand and you can stand by yourself. And that, even though you fall flat on your butt, you can get back up and stand longer and longer. Then one day you're walking, then running, as if you'd been doing it all along.

ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO