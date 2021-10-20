CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp board is debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects amid a global push from investors for fossil fuel companies to be more cost-conscious and green-energy friendly, WSJ reported on Wednesday. Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Back in the Black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. The current natural gas supply crunch in Europe is the result in part of underinvestment, according to Woods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Exxon Is By Far The Best Bet On Guyana’s Offshore Oil Boom

Global energy supermajor ExxonMobil is one of the few Western energy companies to invest in developing Guyana’s burgeoning oil industry. Since making the first high quality oil discovery during 2015 in the 6.6 million acre Stabroek Block, where Exxon is the operator and owns a 45% interest, the oil supermajor has experienced incredible success. By the end of 2020, when global oil companies were tightening their belts and learning to live in a sub-$50 per barrel world Exxon announced it was focusing capital spending on offshore Guyana. That decision is paying off in spades for the global energy supermajor. Guyana is shaping up to be South America’s and potentially the world’s hottest offshore drilling location. By October 2021, Exxon had announced its 23rd crude oil discovery in the Stabroek Block with the Cataback-1 well which came hot on the heels of September’s find at the Pinktail well. The latest discovery along with the spate of earlier high-quality oil discoveries in offshore Guyana saw Exxon upgrade its estimated recoverable petroleum resources in the Stabroek Block, from an earlier appraisal of more than eight billion barrels, to 10 billion barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Oil Industry#The Exxon Mobil Corp#Reuters Sergio Moraes#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Exxon Mobil Corp Board#Wsj
US News and World Report

Investors on Board as U.S. Oil Majors Dismiss Wind and Solar Projects

HOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil firms are doubling down on drilling, deepening a divide with European rivals on the outlook for renewables, and winning support from big investors who do not expect the stateside companies to invest in wind and solar. Among a dozen U.S. fund managers contacted by Reuters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
TRAFFIC
Axios

Climate reckoning for oil and gas CEOs

Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell will face a reckoning on Capitol Hill Thursday, as they're grilled on evidence that their companies knew for years that their products were driving climate change but chose to downplay or deny it. Why it matters: The hearing before the House Oversight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

It appears that not even oil supermajor Exxon, who has recently been struggling with its image as a fossil fuel company during the age of ESG, is immune to labor shortages. The company is in the midst of considering salary hikes for its workers as a means to combat attrition across its business divisions, a new Bloomberg report revealed this week.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Discover Mag

Oil And Gas Industry Has Suffered 800 Major Methane Leaks Since 2017

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, some 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. By some estimates, about a quarter of the global warming we see today is caused by methane released by humans. That’s why methane leaks are a significant problem, particularly those from the natural gas industry where...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Exxon restarts Wyoming carbon capture project after 2-year delay

Exxon Mobil Corporation restarted work on a planned one million-ton-a-year carbon capture project in Wyoming and said operations could begin as soon as 2025, two years later than the previously proposed timeline. The LaBarge expansion will cost about $400 million, the company said Thursday in a statement. Exxon will begin...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Free Press - TFP

Exxon May Abandon Several Upcoming Oil, Gas Projects Under Pressure From Environmentalists

Exxon Mobil Corp. board members are considering cutting large oil and gas projects that the company already planned for around the world, The Wall Street Journal reported. The projects included a $30 billion natural gas project in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, people familiar with the internal deliberations told the WSJ. The discussions have reportedly been prompted by an increasingly anti-fossil fuel political climate and pressure from environmentalists who argued that such projects would worsen climate change, putting future generations at risk.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Exxon Mobil Board in Discussions Over Project Investment Strategy

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report shares gained modestly following a report that the company is considering dropping several major oil and gas developments as it reconsiders its project investment strategy. Some members of the company's board have raised concerns about a $30 billion liquefied natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Biden administration drops defense of Alaska oil project

OIL & GAS: The Biden administration won’t appeal a court’s rejection of approvals for ConocoPhillips’ Willow oil and gas drilling project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve; the administration initially defended the project. (Alaska Public Media) ALSO:. • A coalition of environmental groups petitions Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to cancel oil...
ALASKA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oil and gas industry recovery quickens

The recovery of Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas industry has quickened its pace, with increased prices for oil and natural gas spurring new drilling activity and job creation. Data from the most recent Oklahoma Energy Index (OEI) show every index component except for crude oil spot price has moved higher from one month ago. Rig activity is climbing and is taking employment along with it. Natural…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy