KitchenAid Is Hosting a Sale on Stand Mixer Attachments and Small Appliances—Shop Our Favorites

It seems that I've officially hit the age where my friends are flocking to the altar, which has had one side effect that I really didn't expect: a whole lot of people texting me asking for advice about what to put on their wedding registries. The confusion makes sense. When registries were first created, they were meant to set you up to live on your own for the first time, but these days, most of my friends have lived away from their parents for years, so they already have plenty of forks. Since circumstances are different, our registries also need to look different. Obviously, there's no one-size-fits-all approach for creating a wedding registry, but this is the advice that I have started keeping in a note on my phone, ready to copy and paste for my newly engaged friends.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO