WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Hallie

OCTOBER 20 – Meet Hallie!

Hallie is a sweet girl who is around 6 months old.

She’s named after Hallie Parker from the Parent Trap and her sister, Annie, has already been adopted.

She’s also super soft and playful and gets along great with other cats.

If you’re interested in Hallie, she is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.