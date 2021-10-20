A Dank Collection of All the Best 'I Am Weed' Memes

After several hours of Snapchat being among the many platforms to experience major outages, users can rejoice as the issue has been fixed!Snapchat Support took to their official Twitter to tweet the following: “The issue has been fixed! If you’re still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!”Website and app monitor Down Detector registered tens of thousands of reports from Snapchat users on Wednesday and the official Snapchat Support account on Twitter posted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!” after people took to social...

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO