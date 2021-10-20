A Dank Collection of All the Best 'I Am Weed' Memes

Much to everyone’s delight, HBO’s Succession is coming back for a third season next week. What lies ahead for the Roy family following season 2’s epic finale? According to HBO, there will be a father-son war between Kendall and Logan Roy. The official synopsis for season 3 teased: 'Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy begins season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.’ Not to be dramatic, but this sounds like the best season yet.
