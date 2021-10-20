CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Buttigieg says trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic continues

Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said that he expects disruptions in the trucking industry to last as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"There are going to disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues", he said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday when asked about the trucking industry facing driver shortages.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Pete Buttigieg Predicts Supply Chain Issues to Continue Into Next Year

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg predicted yesterday that supply chain issues in the United States will continue into next year. That remark comes as President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill makes its way through Congress. It has already passed the Senate but is currently stalled in the House. The Infrastructure bill includes money for roads, bridges and public transportation and would also provide funds to reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsday

Biden administration considering options on supply chain issue, Buttigieg says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the Biden administration is working to alleviate supply chain disruptions that could drain some of the joy out of holiday season shopping and create hassles for consumers into next year. Buttigieg, speaking on Sunday talk shows, said officials are considering every option for...
RETAIL
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Targeted interventions to contain pandemics, minimize societal disruption

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 218 million infections and over 4.5 million deaths as of Sept. 3, 2021. Nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), such as case isolation, quarantining contacts, and the complete lockdown of entire countries, were implemented in an effort to contain the pandemic. But these NPIs often come at the expense of economic disruption, harm to social and mental well-being, and costly administration costs to ensure compliance.
WORLD
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums rise, front-month spread widens

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel inched higher on Thursday and the Nov/Dec spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its backwardated structure, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore rose to a five-week high. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 12 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, 2 cents higher from a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel, which have stayed in a backwardation since the beginning of this month, traded at 40 cents per barrel on Thursday, compared with 38 cents on Wednesday. Traders hope the regional jet fuel market would find support in coming months as easing COVID-19 curbs and year-end travel boost aviation demand, and heating demand for kerosene picks up ahead of winter. Asia-Pacific airlines are offering more flights as some countries resume domestic travel, and some like Singapore allow quarantine-free travel for select vaccinated visitors. Australia's planned reopening of state and international borders has also led to a surge in bookings. Refining margins for jet fuel, which also determine the profitability of kerosene, slipped to $11.95 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.26 per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 9.9% to 10.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 27, bouncing back from a 22-month low touched last week, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12.6 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 31.9% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 432,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 22, versus expectations for a 2.3 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Singapore's highest court has dismissed an appeal by oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin and his two children after they were successfully sued for breach of fiduciary duties by the court-appointed managers of a company they once owned. - Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 93.25 -1.4 -1.48 94.65 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.11 0.3 -21.28 -1.41 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 93.55 -1.4 -1.47 94.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.81 0.3 -27.03 -1.11 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 93.63 -1.71 -1.79 95.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.73 -0.01 1.39 -0.72 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 94.98 -1.7 -1.76 96.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.62 -0.01 -1.59 0.63 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 92.89 -1.67 -1.77 94.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.12 0.02 20.00 0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking#Covid 19 Pandemic#Cnn
Reuters

Elevator maker Kone Q3 misses on earnings as China, supply disruptions weigh

HELSINKI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter core earnings as uncertainty in the Chinese property sector, supply chain problems and rising material costs hurt profitability, driving its shares down more than 5%. "Activity in the Chinese property sector showed signs of tempering, as uncertainty...
INDUSTRY
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Pandemic continues to slow

The coronavirus pandemic slowed for a seventh week in a row around the world. Here is the global state of play based on an AFP database. The number of new daily cases decreased by five percent globally to 403,300, according to an AFP tally to Thursday. The pandemic had gained...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy