Ricky Velez talks HBO stand-up special ‘Here’s Everything’ and working with Judd Apatow

By David Brooke
 7 days ago
HBO has a new stand-up special worth checking out from Ricky Velez airing October 23rd. When it comes to comedy, there are a few pillars that have a legacy of leading the industry. Late Night, Saturday Night Live, and the HBO comedy special. Stand-up comedy has seen a resurgence via Netflix,...

TheDailyBeast

Ricky Velez: From Late-Night Troublemaker to ‘Undeniable’ Stand-Up Star

Comedian Ricky Velez tells The Last Laugh podcast about coming up with Pete Davidson, beefing with Bill Nye the Science Guy, and his new HBO special “Here’s Everything.”. For the last several years of his career, comedian Ricky Velez has been best known as Pete Davidson’s best friend, both in real life and on-screen in The King of Staten Island. Now, he is grabbing the spotlight for himself in his new hour-long HBO special Here’s Everything. It’s his first time ever performing stand-up on TV and, as the title suggests, he holds nothing back.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out Global

Comedian Ricky Velez shares his favorite spots in Queens

Queens native and stand-up comedian Ricky Velez is breaking out on his own this month with his own stand-up special being released on HBO and HBO Max on October 23. New Yorkers may recognize Velez from his role as Pete Davidson’s best friend on The King of Staten Island or from performances at local comedy clubs all over town. Now, his own comedy special, executive produced by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, is set to premiere on Saturday, covering topics ranging from drug dealers to fatherhood. (It was also shot right here in NYC at Brooklyn Steel.)
QUEENS, NY
Vulture

Ricky Velez Is a Real New York City Stand-up

When people talk about New York comedy versus L.A. comedy, they usually are discussing stage-time norms and the comics who make up the cities’ scenes. But not unlike the players on a sports team, no one thinks about where the comedians are actually from. Well, Ricky Velez, whose debut hour special Here’s Everything premieres on HBO on October 23, would like you to know he’s from-from New York. Queens, specifically. And though his career is on quite the roll after acting in and producing on The King of Staten Island, leading to him developing a TV show for HBO with Judd Apatow, this fact is more important than anything.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

The Stand-up Set Cycle, From Notebook to TV Special

It was early September when Ricky Velez answered the phone and a voice asked, “Where have you been?” The caller was the Comedy Cellar’s booker, and Velez had to fess up. “I have no jokes,” he admitted. That wasn’t entirely true. Velez had an hour’s worth of his best stuff....
Primetimer

Revisiting Larry David's 1999 HBO special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm

"Before there was Curb Your Enthusiasm, there was the HBO comedy special Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm," says Alan Sepinwall. "Well, if we’re being pedantic, before there was either of those, there was Seinfeld, without which neither version of Curb would have a reason to exist. But back in that 1999 special, Seinfeld‘s co-creator played a lightly fictionalized version of himself, preparing to perform stand-up comedy for the first time since the NBC sitcom had made him incredibly rich and vaguely famous. Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm is fascinating for the ways in which it does and doesn’t resemble its follow-up series, which HBO has run off and on for the entire 21st century. (An 11th season debuts on Oct. 24.) Larry is there. So are Jeff Garlin as Larry’s long-suffering manager Jeff and Cheryl Hines as Larry’s even longer-suffering wife Cheryl. The OG faux-Larry also has a very familiar knack for offending people, even when he’s trying to do a good deed. But there’s a mockumentary format — including talking-head interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and others — that David, director Robert Weide, and their collaborators would immediately ditch once Curb became an ongoing show. Larry and Cheryl are parents in this version (their daughter is referred to, but not shown). And, like on Seinfeld, the action is periodically interrupted for bits of stand-up — though Larry’s sense of humor is a bit more askew than Jerry’s, with routines centered on things like Hitler’s contempt for magicians, or how annoying it would be to live next door to Jonas Salk’s mother. The TV series would build out a supporting cast of friends (Richard Lewis as himself, J.B. Smoove as the pathologically confident Leon) and enemies (Ted Danson, or Susie Essman as Jeff’s foul-mouthed wife Susie), though some of the most memorable characters didn’t turn up for a while. The late, great Bob Einstein(*) didn’t even appear as Larry’s hilariously disapproving frenemy Marty Funkhouser until the fourth season, for instance, and Leon didn’t arrive until the sixth. Still, the show borrowed what it could from the special, particularly the idea of Larry complaining about and/or exploiting social niceties, like the practice of swearing an oath on your children." As Sepinwall notes, "Einstein’s brother, Albert Brooks, is set to appear in this new season. Will he play himself, or another member of the troublesome Funkhouser clan? The latter sounds more fun, and if Vince Vaughn isn’t too famous to play a.
Deadline

Aida Rodriguez’s HBO Max Comedy Special ‘Fighting Words’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Aida Rodriguez’s new HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words will take viewers on a journey that extends beyond the stage and into her personal life with a travel diary as she faces her past in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The one-hour special is directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and multiple SXSW Film Festival Jury Award winner Kristian Mercado (Pa’Lante). Known for her no holds barred commentary, Rodriguez will share unapologetic commentary on topics ripped from the headlines, being worn out from political comedy, and getting back into the dating game. The travel documentary will conclude the special...
Deadline

Jonas Brothers To Be Roasted In Netflix Comedy Special Hosted By Kenan Thompson

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the heat in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special set to premiere on Netflix on November 23, with Kenan Thompson as host. The streamer’s first-ever family roast, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.” The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more. Jonas Brothers Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73. Emma Conway and Gabe Turner executive produce for Fulwell 73, along with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman is executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Greenberg is head writer. You can watch the announcement below.
rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
