A resort fee (also sometimes known as a facility fee, destination fee, amenity fee, or a resort charge), is a separate mandatory (taxed) fee that a guest is charged by a hotel, along with the base room rate and its tax. They began to be added to hotel bills in the late 1990s and are supposed to cover a variety of things, depending on the hotel, such as phone service, newspaper left at your door, high-speed internet access, use of the gym or pool, a bottled of water or two left in your room every day, continental breakfast, etc.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO