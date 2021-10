Bitcoin markets have gone back and forth on Tuesday as we continue to try and digest gains from the massive move higher. The $60,000 level of course is an area that a lot of people will pay close attention to, as the market appears to hang about these large, round, psychologically significant figures. The $60,000 level does make for good headline noise, but at the end of the day the reality is that the market will almost certainly continue to go higher over the longer term.

