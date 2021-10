During one of the many testing points of Sunday’s game, new Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan again reached for his phone. It’s going to need to be recharged a lot over the next few weeks. The club’s controversial new ownership have a lot of work to do, on and off the pitch.They could do with some calls being returned.
The Independent has been told of how Amanda Staveley’s husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi attempted to get in touch with one big-name manager last week, only to be given short shrift. The coach, in short, had no interest in working with this Newcastle...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO