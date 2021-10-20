Think your kid is always online? You might want to talk to Grandma

More than 150 apps part of scam campaign advertised on TikTok and Instagram, designed to deceive users into signing up for premium SMS subscriptions. Prague, Czech Republic, October 25, 2021 - Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced the discovery of more than 150 premium SMS scam applications, part of a campaign Avast has dubbed “UltimaSMS”. The apps are all nearly identical in structure and functionality, and can cost victims, who are not rewarded any type of return, upwards of $40 per month, depending on their location and mobile carrier. Last week, more than 80 apps were still available for download on the Google Play Store. Avast reported them to Google’s Security Team, resulting in their swift removal from the store. According to Avast’s mobile threat intelligence platform, Apklab.io, the remaining 70 apps had also previously been available on the Play Store. The apps, which have been downloaded more than 10 million times according to insights surfaced using Sensor Tower, a mobile apps marketing intelligence and insights company, disguise themselves as custom keyboards, QR code scanners, video and photo editors, spam call blockers, camera filters, and games, among others. According to Sensor Tower data, the apps were being promoted via ads on social media networks, such as Tik Tok and Instagram, and have mainly been downloaded by users in the Middle East, the US, and Poland.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO