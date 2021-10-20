CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water, water nowhere, but apples get enough to drink

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the hills north of San Francisco lies a tiny microclimate where farmers grow apples with no irrigation at all. The multi-year drought that besets California? Not here. Sunburn? Not typically a problem. Those uber heat waves that baked the West Coast this summer? They skipped western Sonoma...

