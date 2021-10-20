Water, water nowhere, but apples get enough to drink

This is a bit long, but I’m reaching out to you about the water pipes in DC in hopes that a fellow Washingtonian might have successfully resolved a similar issue and could offer some guidance! As we hear from the water reports, DC Water has high standards for tap water, drinking straight out of the sink faucet is encouraged. DC Water provides annual water quality results, but data collection sample location is not clear. We stopped drinking the water because of the elevated iron levels. To “mitigate” the situation, DC Water flushes the main hydrant by our house multiple times a week to improve the iron (and chlorine levels), it doesn’t appear any solution such as replacement of corroded pipes (the culprit) will come in our lifetime. We don’t drink or cook with tap water and spend $300+ monthly on water delivery on top of the water consumption for laundry, showers etc. Below is the (long-ish) backstory, I hope to receive some much needed guidance!

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO