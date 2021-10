Today we’re in the Ozarks, visiting with Susan Esche. A dear cousin was having difficulty finding a wedding venue for early October this year. We have a beautiful pavilion suitable for hosting a crowd, but early October is not usually the best time of year for my garden. It is a little early for the asters, a little late for the goldenrod, and the hydrangeas, like the gardener, are a bit tired. Determined to have the place pretty on the day, I started in May planting pots of little annuals, bulbs, and ferns. It was a hot, dry summer, which brought the local deer out in droves, and that complicated the plant care.

