An off-duty NYPD officer shot her girlfriend and another woman, killing the latter, after she discovered the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m., at a home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst, according to police. The officer, who has not been identified, was at the home she shared with her 23-year-old girlfriend, when the other two arrived, police said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO