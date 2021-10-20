CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAU at Charlotte odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
The FAU Owls (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) travel to meet the Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 2-0) Thursday at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the FAU vs. Charlotte odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Owls have been dominant at home, while struggling mightily on the road. FAU was steamrolled 31-14 as a 3.5-point underdog at UAB Oct. 9. The Owls are 0-3 straight up/1-2 against the spread (ATS) in three road games, averaging just 11.7 points per game (PPG).

The 49ers slapped around the FIU Golden Panthers 45-33 in their last game, improving to 2-0 in the C-USA East standings. Charlotte is also an impressive 4-1-1 ATS, including 3-0 SU/ATS in three home games.

FAU at Charlotte odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 9:38 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: FAU -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Charlotte +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
  • Against the spread (ATS): FAU -7.5 (+100) | Charlotte +7.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

FAU at Charlotte odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

FAU 31, Charlotte 27

FAU (-280) is winless on the road this season, but it’s heavily favored against a Charlotte team which hasn’t lost at home. That’s way too risky, although I do like the Owls to scratch out a close win behind senior QB N’Kosi Perry.

AVOID and look to the spread instead.

CHARLOTTE +7.5 (-120) is the best play on the board, perhaps for the entire slate of games Thursday. I love the 7 and a hook.

FAU -7.5 has been mediocre offensively on the road, and it’s 0-3 SU/ATS. Charlotte is 3-0 SU/ATS, including a win over Duke in the opener, its first-ever win over a Power 5 team.

Look for the 49ers to keep it close, if not win outright.

OVER 56.5 (-115) is the lean, although this is only worth a small-unit play. Charlotte is throwing up 29.8 PPG, ranking 57th in the nation, and it has a very balanced offense.

The defense has been shaky, allowing 447.7 total yards per game to rank 113th, and that’s why the 49ers are underdogs at home. Teams have gouged the 49ers on the ground, too, as Charlotte ranks 124th out of 130 FBS teams against the run, yielding 224.3 yards per game.

