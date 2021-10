The specific date for when the Biden administration would lift travel restrictions for those traveling by air or hoping to cross the land border was previously unclear. International travelers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus who have been barred from entering the United States during the pandemic will be able to enter the country Nov. 8, according to a White House official, marking an end to restrictions that had walled off tourists and relatives seeking to visit their families.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO