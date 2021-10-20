DNVR Rockies Podcast: Super fan Shannon Hurd shares her favorite memories, players and insight on Fantasy Camp

As I watched Kiké Hernández hit a sac fly to score Danny Santana and send the Boston Red Sox to the ALCS, a couple of things crossed my mind. Some were related to how good the series had been up to that point, even with no starting pitching to speak of. Some had to do with wondering why in the world had the Rays decided to pitch to the hottest hitter on either team instead of setting up a force at home and/or a potential double play. Somewhere around those thoughts, a trade idea came to my head, and I decided to see how viable it could be.

