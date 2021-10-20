CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Super fan Shannon Hurd shares her favorite memories, players and insight on Fantasy Camp

By Patrick Lyons
thednvr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough you never know what you’ll see at the ballpark, Shannon Hurd has seen just about all it as a season ticket holder her entire...

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Purple Row

A fantasy trade suggestion for the Rockies

As I watched Kiké Hernández hit a sac fly to score Danny Santana and send the Boston Red Sox to the ALCS, a couple of things crossed my mind. Some were related to how good the series had been up to that point, even with no starting pitching to speak of. Some had to do with wondering why in the world had the Rays decided to pitch to the hottest hitter on either team instead of setting up a force at home and/or a potential double play. Somewhere around those thoughts, a trade idea came to my head, and I decided to see how viable it could be.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Rockies’ prospects shine as Arizona Fall League heats up w/ Justin Wick of Purple Row

Justin Wick is on the scene in Phoenix covering the Arizona Fall League and he’s got the first look on the Rockies’ eight participating prospects. Michael Toglia is stealing the show so far and the four pitchers have been quite good as well. One prospect – the only left-hander on the Salt River Rafters – may be the most intriguing of the bunch.
MLB
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Rockies’ waive four players, calculating the odds of Trevor Story’s return and Postseason Updates

While the Rockies waived and outrighted four players off the 40-man roster, there’s a chance a few move on to other organizations. Details on the entire history of the qualifying offer! Plus, Colorado may offer Trevor Story the $18.4 million QO, but will he accept it? The odds may surprise you when learning how this scenario has played out in the past.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Nolan Arenado
thednvr.com

DNVR Exclusive: Rockies’ top prospects take flight in Arizona Fall League including Colorado homegrown product

The finishing school known as the Arizona Fall League (AFL) is in full gear in the Phoenix metro area and the Colorado Rockies have an interesting bunch of prospects looking to become the future faces of the franchise. After the cancellation of the entire Minor League season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AFL returns for its 29th season of…
MLB
thednvr.com

Top of the Rockies: Highlighting the best moments and players for the Colorado Rockies in 2021

The Colorado Rockies’ 2021 season can be viewed at various points along the spectrum, including those at the most extreme. A failure due to a fourth-place finish in the National League West, the 74-87 record is the organization’s third consecutive losing season. With cornerstones Trevor Story and Jon Gray approaching free agency and payroll not yet equipped to climb back into the upper half among MLB’s 30 clubs, a consciousness of the burgeoning minor league prospects begins to provide the biggest semblance of hope, albeit several years down the line.
MLB
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Top of the Rockies Preview, 2007 World Series and Atlanta/Houston matchup

Previewing the 2021 season through the Top of the Rockies Awards, honoring the best in Colorado baseball while paying tribute to the legends that came before. Rocktober may have gotten snuffed out on this date in 2007, but there were still highlights and fun facts worth celebrating. Plus, how did Seattle Mariners’ legend Ichiro Suzuki cost the Rockies’ the World Series?
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Dnvr Rockies Podcast#Fantasy Camp
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

There's a simple reason why Dusty Baker wears gloves during Astros games

Dusty Baker carries quite a few accessories with him during games that he manages. He wears sweatbands up and down his arms, along with a Fitbit. He dons an Astros-themed mask for most of Houston's games. When Baker is taking a mask break, he habitually chews on a toothpick and...
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The 2022 Opening Day Dream Lineup

It’s going to take a while for us to know who will be in the New York Yankees‘ 2022 Opening Day lineup due to the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is expected to derail the offseason. The silver lining? General manager Brian Cashman will have more time to see this...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy