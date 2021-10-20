CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Activists Tamper with Enbridge Line 5

kisswtlz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome environmental activists will be in hot water after tampering with an oil pipeline in Tuscola County. The Enbridge Line Five pipeline, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin through the western U.P.,...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Tuscola County, MI
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
City
Port Huron, MI
Tuscola County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Vassar, MI
Tuscola County, MI
Business
County
Tuscola County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enbridge Line 5#Environmental Activists#Infrastructure#The Enbridge Line Five

Comments / 0

Community Policy