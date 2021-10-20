CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alphabet's Wing project unveils new drone delivery model in Texas

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvoY6_0cX5MAPQ00

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Wing said on Wednesday that Walgreens (WBA.O) will use its new drones to make deliveries from a store in Texas, in the first use of such vehicles in a major U.S. metro area.

Wing said it will launch the effort at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm. Prior to this, drone delivery projects have been in smaller U.S. towns.

"The aircraft will arrive in small containers that serve as tiny hangars, allowing each store to quickly and easily deploy a small, dedicated fleet from its parking lot, on its roof, or in small spaces adjacent to the building," Wing said.

Wing said Walgreens employees will process and load packages onto the delivery drones, rather than Wing employees.

Wing said that since June it has been conducting test flights at a drone testing facility in Fort Worth and in the coming months expects to launch a commercial service there that it says will "be the first of its kind in a major U.S. metro" area.

Companies have been racing to create drone fleets to speed deliveries and launching new pilot projects - like United Parcel Service (UPS.N) delivering prescriptions or Walmart delivering groceries.

The United States has over 1.7 million drone registrations and 249,000 FAA-certificated remote pilots.

In April, final Federal Aviation Administration rules took effect allowing for small drones to fly over people and at night, a significant step toward their eventual use for widespread commercial deliveries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Aviation Week

Wing Drone Delivery Moves Into Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Wing is expanding its drone delivery operations from smaller towns into more complex urban areas with plans to begin on-demand store-to-door deliveries in metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth. The subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet has partnered with pharmacy Walgreen to serve parts of the city... Subscription Required. Wing Drone Delivery Moves...
ELECTRONICS
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
IBTimes

How To Get Faster Delivery On Amazon: Site's New Pickup Feature Unveiled

Amazon is picking up a new competitive edge when it comes to giving customers faster delivery times. At the Accelerate 2021 conference on Thursday, the company announced a new feature called Local Selling, a service that allows small to medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon to offer in-store pickup or delivery products, according to CNBC. The service is expected to make both options faster than traditional mailing options for shoppers who live closer to the stores they purchase from.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Washington, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Cars
WSLS

Christiansburg drone delivery service expands into Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Tx. – The first drone delivery hub in the U.S. is expanding from Christiansburg to Texas. This expansion comes two years after the launch of the delivery service in Christiansburg. Wing is launching a new model of drone delivery in Texas that will allow delivery into densely-populated metropolitan...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walgreens, Google's Wing Bring Store-to-Door Drone Deliveries to DFW

In a matter of months, residents of Frisco and Little Elm may be among the first to experience fast drone deliveries for small packages within 10 minutes. Walgreens and drone delivery company Wing announced Wednesday plans to bring store-to-door delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth, expanding into densely populated metropolitan areas in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Technology and Innovation: Texas Drone Delivery On The Way

The future is now, and two lucky cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas will get their first glimpse at a whole new delivery system. According to a report from Wing, the world’s first on-demand drone delivery service is coming to Walgreens, who will be the first U.S. retailer to provide delivery via drone.
ELECTRONICS
rew-online.com

Drone delivery coming to the big city

Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is set to launch the first commercial drone delivery service in a major US metro area. The global drone package delivery is expected to grow by 45.5 percent in the next year, driven by demand for contactless delivery generated by the COVID pandemic. By 2025, it is estimated that the market will reach $4.4 billion as companies are able to expand from primarily rural areas into more dense population centers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delivery Drones#Drone Delivery#Alphabet Inc#Little Elm#United Parcel Service
Business Insider

Google's drone delivery company is partnering with Walgreens to deliver meds, food, and household items to customers in Dallas

Drone delivery company Wing is bringing air delivery service to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Wing is partnering with Walgreens to deliver over-the-counter medications, food, and household items to residents. The Dallas operation will be the first major US metro with drone delivery service and the largest in the world.
DALLAS, TX
uasweekly.com

Drone Delivery Canada project with UBC commercially operational

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that effective October 18th, 2021, its University of British Columbia (“UBC”) drone delivery solution at the Stellat’en First Nation for UBC’s ‘Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative’ (“DTI”) program is commercially operational. The term of the project is 12 months. The project enables...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

Is E-Commerce Drone Delivery Reliable?

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. E-commerce businesses have now started to rely on drones for online delivery services. Yes, you read that right: drones are now in charge of delivering your precious packages. How is this working out? Is it...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Tesla Has Made the First Deliveries of Its New Model X Vehicles

Customers who ordered Tesla’s redesigned Model X are finally getting their vehicles. A user on the Tesla Motors Club forum uploaded a video of their new electric SUV Saturday, adding, “I think more deliveries are coming so hopefully all of you can get it very soon.”. The refreshed Model X,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
DRONELIFE

Drone Delivery Investment: Wingcopter Gets Strategic Investment from Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp’s Expa

Expa, -a global network of startup founders led by Uber co-founder Garret Camp, has announced a strategic investment in Wingcopter. Drone delivery investment is growing, and award winning German company Wingcopter “not only develops and manufactures autonomous delivery drones, but also operates drone-delivery-as-a-service infrastructure. Whether deploying vital supplies, life-saving medicine, parcels, or spare parts—the sky is Wingcopter’s highway,” says a press release.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

U.S. companies to keep prices high as supply chain headaches persist

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. manufacturers including General Motors, General Electric, 3M and Boeing face logistics headaches and higher costs due to global supply bottlenecks that are likely to persist into next year but agreed the hit to profits can be mitigated by charging higher prices for their goods.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

DHL To Demo Drones For Port Deliveries

DHL Express plans to demonstrate the use of delivery drones for port logistics in a joint initiative with Malaysian aviation services company Pen Aviation and local cargo operator Raya Airways. The global express package carrier has signed a memorandum of understanding to commercialize time-critical... Subscription Required. DHL To Demo Drones...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Bizagi Announces Process Mining and Innovative New Delivery Model

Leading automation platform now includes process mining to help customers to further optimize business transformation initiatives. Bizagi, a leader in low-code automation, has made a series of platform announcements at Bizagi Catalyst, the annual event for process automation and transformation professionals. The virtual conference brings together people from across the globe to discuss success strategies and best practices for automation and transformation programs.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy