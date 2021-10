The world of football and beyond is mourning former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith, who has died aged 73. The news was announced by Rangers, for whom Smith won 10 Scottish titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups over two spells in charge, as well as leading them to the UEFA Cup final in 2008. He retired in 2011 but had a brief spell as the club’s chairman.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO