Mac Engel: The national title is the reason Jimbo Fisher should never leave Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was brought to Aggieland by then athletic director Scott Woodward in December of 2017 after a highly successful run at Florida State that included a national title in 2013. The two had known each other for years dating back to their time together at LSU where Fisher was an assistant coach and Woodward was a liaison from the administration to the athletic department. It said a lot about their relationship that Woodward was able to successfully pry Fisher away from Tallahassee not just due to his success there but also because he had been pursued by multiple other high profile programs that had openings. It went beyond the lucrative contract and resources that the Aggies gave Fisher and spoke of the high level of trust that the head coach had in his eventual boss.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO