France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK
By SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press
WRAL News
8 days ago
PARIS — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse...
PARIS (Reuters) -France released a list of sanctions that could come into effect from Nov. 2 unless enough progress is made in its post-Brexit fishing row with Britain, and said it was working on a second round of sanctions that could affect power supplies to the UK. The British government...
A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Britain’s government warned France that it would it retaliate if French officials followed through...
The UK has said it will retaliate in “an appropriate and calibrated” manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences.Downing Street responded angrily to a warning from the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands.Paris also suggested it would block British boats from certain ports, unless the UK released more fishing permits by Tuesday.Emmanuel Macron’s government has been angered by what it perceives to be the limited number of licences given to French fishermen to operate in...
France has detained a British trawler amid escalating dispute over fishing rights, Sky News reported. This is the latest incident in the feud between Britain and France over fishing rights post Brexit.(More follows)
France and Spain's calls for a radical overhaul of the bloc's energy policy have been shot down as the European Union squabbles over how best to take on Russia over a growing gas crisis. Nine EU nations torpedoed a Franco-Spanish push for a dramatic overhaul of the electricity market on...
It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
France reportedly detained a British fishing vessel this week as part of an ongoing spat with the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing rights. France's European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, also confirmed that the majority of French ports would no longer be accessible to British boats. Beaune added that three to four ports would remain open to British fishing vessels when the closure takes into effect.
Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to ask the French ambassador Catherine Colonna in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of the British...
Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Greece Thursday for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe Merkel was due in Athens on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when the country rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, fighting a far stronger adversary and eventually suffering a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany After arriving, Merkel was to head to dinner at the residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos...
The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda.
US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link.
Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union.
But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BERLIN — The European Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Poland to pay a daily penalty of $1.2 million until it complies with an earlier ruling regarding its controversial overhaul of the country’s judiciary. Compliance “is necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the...
At the Eisenhuettenstadt reception centre for refugees on Germany's border with Poland, 19-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker Siban dreams of making a new life for himself after an exhausting journey from Belarus. Around half of the 1,300 asylum seekers at the centre are from Iraq.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
Comments / 0