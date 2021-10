Qualcomm is used to having a monopoly in the world of smartphone processors in recent years but the past eighteen months have seen increased competition from the likes of the revigorated MediaTek and Exynos brands. Having powered every single one of Google’s Pixel smartphones Qualcomm has suffered the disappointment of seeing the search giant partner up with Samsung to produce its own custom processor that will power the upcoming Pixel 6 series. But Qualcomm isn’t upset about this, and most definitely did post anything on Twitter to throw any shade at Google’s decision.

