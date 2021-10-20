CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMART Global Holdings (SGH) PT Raised to $85 at Needham & Company

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Needham & Company analyst Rajvindra Gill raised the price target on SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) to $85.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following...

Lending Tree (TREE) PT Lowered to $175 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon lowered the price target on Lending Tree (NASDAQ: TREE) to $175.00 (from $275.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Overstock.com (OSTK) Estimates Raised at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Anna Andreeva raised estimates and reiterated a Buy rating and $150.00 price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Catches Meme-Stock and Tesla-Stock Fever, Nears Ford's Market Cap

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock continues to light up screens across Wall Street as it has caught both meme-stock and Tesla-stock fever. Yesterday, the stock added $14 billion in market cap and today's it's already adding another $6 billion, bringing the market cap to around $63 billion, nearly matching Ford's $67 billion.
#Sgh#Needham Company#Streetinsider Premium#Smart Global Holdings#Hpc#Ips#Ng#Led#Lt
Aon plc (AON) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aon plc (NYSE: AON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 1, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Teleflex (TFX) PT Lowered to $425 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson lowered the price target on Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) to $425.00 (from $486.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "TFX's 3Q21 revenue and EPS beat...
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Plunges on a Big EPS Miss and Weak Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Positive on Accelerating AWS Sales Growth

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are down 4.8% in pre-open Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results.Amazon reported Q3 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Zendesk (ZEN) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana downgraded Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Tops Q3 Estimates, Adds Nearly 9,000 Bitcoins (BTC) in Q3 and Says It May Buy More; Analyst Positive

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are up 1% in pre-open Friday after the company reported higher-than-expected Q3 profit and sales.Microstrategy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) PT Raised to $525 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Greg Moskowitz raised the price target on Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) to $525.00 (from $440.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Truist Securities Starts ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Moore initiates coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) PT Lowered to $43 at CLSA

CLSA analyst Elinor Leung lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) to $43.00 (from $46.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel Resumes Equillium (EQ) at Buy

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha resumes coverage on Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (CCTSU) Prices Upsized 11M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ: CCTSU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DexCom (DXCM) PT Raised to $655 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy raised the price target on DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) to $655.00 (from $610.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Republic Services (RSG) PT Raised to $140 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation (SEDAU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SEDAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
