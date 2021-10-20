CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Canada’s Flair Airlines To Add Denver, Nashville, SFO To Network

By Aaron Karp
routesonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian ULCC Flair Airlines will add two more aircraft to its Toronto Pearson (YYZ) base in the spring of 2022, bringing its based aircraft at the airport to five and allowing it to add new routes to the US. In addition, Flair in April...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

American Airlines flight to O.C. diverted to Denver after passenger attacks flight attendant, airline says

A flight from New York City to John Wayne Airport made an unscheduled landing in Denver after a passenger physically assaulted a flight attendant Wednesday, according to American Airlines. After Flight 976 landed in Denver, the passenger, who was not identified by the airline, was “removed and apprehended” by law enforcement, the airline added in […]
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Airline sells tickets for ‘mystery’ flights in vending machines

Much of the fun has been stripped out of travel over the last year, with widespread restrictions and numerous hoops to jump through for admin-weary travellers.But one airline is attempting to re-inject some frivolity with its new “mystery” flights, which are being sold in vending machines.Japanese carrier Peach Aviation is stocking flights to unknown destinations in gachapon, the country’s capsule vending machines that hold a variety of unusual objects, such as toy figurines, hand sanitiser and certified pearls.All mystery flights are for domestic destinations in Japan, departing from Tokyo's Narita Airport, and capsules cost just 5,000 yen (£32). Travellers won’t...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

United Airlines to Resume Seasonal Services Between Dublin Airport and the U.S. for 2022

United Airlines plans to resume its daily nonstop seasonal services between Dublin Airport and the United States for 2022. Its service between Dublin and Washington D.C. is set to resume February 12, 2022 and between Dublin and Chicago, March 27, 2022. These services join United’s existing daily nonstop year-round service from Dublin to New York/Newark.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Vancouver#Sfo To Network#Den Rrb#Bna#Yqq#Yqr#Yxe#Ywg#Ylw
kmvt

SkyWest Airlines ends flights from Twin Falls to Denver

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Magic Valley Regional Airport was notified that United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines to and from Denver will be discontinued on November 30. “It’s disheartening that the Denver flight was canceled despite such robust travel on the new connection,” said Twin Falls City Mayor...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Sfvbj.com

Flair Airlines Opens Flights to Vancouver From Hollywood Burbank Airport

Low-cost Canadian air carrier Flair Airlines will begin service next month between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Vancouver International Airport. In December, the Edmonton, Alberta airline will begin service between the San Fernando Valley’s only commercial airport and Edmonton International Airport. The airline will continue to expand its service in the...
BURBANK, CA
ftnnews.com

Hertz to Add 50,000 Teslas to Uber Network

Hertz and Uber are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. through a new exclusive partnership to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 for drivers to rent when using the Uber network. This partnership is the largest expansion of electric vehicles on a mobility platform...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Vancouver, CA
routesonline.com

Montreal Secures New Amsterdam, Los Angeles And San Francisco Routes

Fresh from announcing plans to begin flying from Quebec City (YQB) to London Gatwick (LGW) next summer, Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat has unveiled three new routes from Montreal (YUL). The airline is expanding its US flight program with the addition of two services to California, as well as growing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

WestJet Adding Back International Flying From Winnipeg

Canada’s WestJet is planning to restart international service from Winnipeg (YWG), Manitoba, in December, adding flights to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and Orlando (MCO), Florida. The carrier is only operating domestic flights from YWG currently. The YWG-CUN route will operate “up to 3X-weekly" starting Dec. 17, according to WestJet. The...
WORLD
routesonline.com

La Compagnie Prepares To Launch Postponed Routes, Including Newark-Tel Aviv

La Compagnie, the all-business-class airline based in France, will launch a postponed service between Newark (EWR) in New Jersey and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Dec. 4. The carrier, which has previously said it is aiming to diversify its service beyond its EWR-Paris Orly (ORY) route, had planned to launch the TLV service, which includes a 90-min. stop at ORY, in July. But border restrictions in Israel related to COVID-19 pushed back the route’s start, according to La Compagnie.
NEWARK, CA
routesonline.com

Kenya Airways, British Airways To Codeshare

Kenya Airways and British Airways have signed a codeshare agreement designed to open up new destinations for each carrier across Europe and Africa. Passengers flying to Nairobi (NBO) with British Airways (BA) will be able to connect onto 20 points across East and Central Africa, including Douala in Cameroon, Zanzibar, Lusaka in Zambia, Mombasa in Kenya, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Entebbe in Uganda, as well as offering more options to get to popular vacation destinations such as Mauritius and Seychelles.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Routes: SFO-Dublin and Canada, Hawaii welcomes back visitors, holiday airfares are rising, and more

In this week’s roundup, higher demand and rising fuel prices are driving significant increases in airfares as the year-end holidays approach; Aer Lingus will resume service to San Francisco International; low-cost Canadian carrier Flair Airlines plans two new SFO routes in the spring; international news from Delta Airlines, Singapore Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Qantas Airways; Hawaii’s governor says visitors are welcome again starting Nov. 1 as COVID caseload eases; JetBlue Airways schedules its new A220s for transcontinental service to San Jose; Alaska Airlines will drop some California routes next year; Delta unveils a big boost in New York City schedules; United Airlines sees a record year for international travel in 2022; Southwest Airlines' massive cancellations this month cost it $75 million; Southwest adds new perks for its Chase cardholders; and Los Angeles International Airport opens a giant “state-of-the-art” parking facility.
routesonline.com

Startup Avelo Airlines Adds Sarasota, Florida To Network

US startup Avelo Airlines will launch flights between New Haven (HVN) in Connecticut and Sarasota (SRQ) in Florida from Jan. 13, 2022. SRQ will become the sixth Florida destination to which Avelo will operate from its HVN east coast base. The HVN-SRQ route will operate 3X-weekly with a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Qatar Airways, RwandAir Seek US Codeshare

Qatar Airways has requested authority to display RwandAir’s WB code in its flights between Doha and points in the US. The application to the US Transportation Department (DOT) comes just two weeks after the two airlines deepened their existing partnership by signing a codeshare agreement that will allow passengers to connect through their respective hubs in Doha (DOH) and Kigali (KGL).
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Airlines Flock To Add Australia Capacity Ahead Of The Country’s Reopening

Australia is set to reopen its international borders for fully vaccinated residents at the beginning of next month. However, flights have remained as expensive as before the pandemic, making holidays abroad for many no more a reality than over the past year. That could be about to change as both national and foreign airlines are gearing up to increase capacity. Perhaps, more can now make it home for Christmas.
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Air Canada adds two Western Canada routes from Quebec City

Air Canada has announced today two new seasonal services departing from Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec City: Vancouver and Calgary. Flights to Vancouver will start on May 20, 2022, with up to three flights a week and service to Calgary will debut on May 21, 2022, offering up to four weekly flights. These new routes will be operated by Air Canada Rouge on an Airbus A319, featuring Premium Rouge and Economy services, product enhancements including upgraded streaming entertainment and options to purchase high-speed wi-fi.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Alaska Airlines posts first profit since 2019 as it expands route network

Alaska Air Group’s cost and network overhauls brought it back to profitability in the third quarter, despite tempered demand for travel due to the Covid-19 Delta variant, the company reported Thursday. The airline tried to balance expectations as it forecast demand volatility, but nevertheless expects to return to pre-Covid levels...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy