CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

An Abandoned Community, East of Marquette

By John Robinson
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I did not take these pictures or this video. Back in 2012, a videographer captured the images below of an area that looks like it might have been part of a town at one time. It’s hard to determine, as there are many vehicles strewn about the landscape, many of them...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

These Are The Oddest Named Towns In Michigan

Michigan has some pretty unique history, but there are a lot of towns, villages and cities that have some interesting names and I've always been curious where they came from. If you zoom in close on a map of Michigan on your computer, you'll start to see names pop up that will make you laugh. How about the town of Climax? Gold. Of course everyone knows about Hell. Even Kalamazoo is kind of a funny name. But it's those little gems that you wouldn't even know you drove through with the unique names that I love.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Water Park Near Alma, On US-127

Driving up or down US-127 in the 1980s, you may have seen a sign that read “ALICE'S WONDERLAND” near Alma. Did your curiosity ever cause you to get off the exit and see what it was? It was a waterpark with bumper boats, water slides, roller skating, snack bar, go-karts, and mini golf.
ALMA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Visit The Haunted Quincy Smelter This Halloween Weekend

In the city of Hancock in the Keweenaw Peninsula, is the Quincy Smelter, part of what’s left of the old Quincy Mine. It's the only remaining copper smelter in the Lake Superior. It was built in 1898 by the Quincy Mining Company to process ore from local copper mines and ceased operation in 1972. This Halloween weekend, the smelter is being turned into a haunted attraction.
HANCOCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wnmufm.org

COVID-19 booster shots available in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette County Health Department is holding community clinics offering the Moderna vaccine booster shot this week and next. The dose is for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine as their COVID-19 primary series. The clinics take place October 30th and November 3rd at...
MARQUETTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Holiday in The Park Announced In South Haven

We're starting to get into the holiday spirit as we draw closer to the Winter of 2021 and already there are some big holiday event announcements. It's gonna be a busy season which is why we're keeping track of all your Christmas events and happenings. The most recent one being the South Haven celebration with Holiday In The Park. The event will be held on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Dyckman Park at 546 Phoenix Street South Haven, MI.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
mycbs4.com

East Gainesville festival to celebrate culture and community

Natives of East Gainesville want to show people there’s a lot of positive things happening on their side of town. They say it’s a community with culture rich in history and they want to share that with all of Gainesville. The first weekend in November, the streets of East Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Sunderland Echo

Community group urges voters to take part in East Boldon referendum

If there is a ‘yes vote’, planning officers will be required to take into account a range of policies which have been developed by the local community. Members of the East Boldon Forum have been working on their neighbourhood plan since 2018. The plan is based on a number of...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edsel Ford
SignalsAZ

Yuma Residents Invited to East Mesa Community Park Public Workshop

The City of Yuma invites residents to participate in the first of three public workshops to discuss plans for East Mesa Community Park. This first workshop takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St. (24th Street and Araby Road).
YUMA, AZ
WLUC

Recycling tool in Marquette County proving helpful

This is a recording of TV6 First Look. Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend. This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight. This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight. MTU Rozsa happy to have live shows again. Updated: 23 hours ago. This is...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Mining Journal

Literacy Lives returns to Marquette

MARQUETTE — Literacy Legacy Fund Michigan announces the Literacy Lives returns to the area from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Barrel & Beam, Marquette. The public is invited to attend and learn about new literacy initiatives in the Marquette area, enjoy farmhouse ales and appetizers, and great conversations. Tickets...
MARQUETTE, MI
Republic

East Food Pantry to have community food distribution

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus East Food Pantry will have a community food distribution on Friday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for drive-up distribution of pre-bagged collections of food, with enough for approximately 200 families. In addition, Columbus Animal Services will have limited supplies of pet food available, and the...
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Abandoned Community
Aurora News Register

Field fire near Marquette

Marquette and Aurora firefighters battled wind and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon in putting out a field fire just east and north of Marquette. Aurora Fire Chief Tom Cox reported that the fire was apparently ignited by a pickup in the field and quickly spread to the north. Marquette area farmer Cale Carlson saw the smoke, and realizing that the National Weather Service had issued a red flag or no burn warning stopped his harvest work and headed for the scene. Carlson was able to disc a couple lines north of the fire to help stop the spread, and also cleared a path in the field toward the burning pickup, helping firetrucks reach the scene.
MARQUETTE, NE
WLUC

Eastern Equine Encephalitis identified in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has said Eastern Equine Encephalitis, commonly known as EEE, has been identified in Marquette County. The health department said that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) found EEE in a ruffed grouse. “The presence of EEE in...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
blac.media

Driving Community: East Side Community Network

A year-long series featuring Detroiters who are driving positive change in their communities. This experienced, steadfast city servant leads a generous and efficient. nonprofit that refuses to let Detroit’s East Side fall to the wayside. It often feels rare and special nowadays to encounter a group of people so committed...
ADVOCACY
marquettewire.org

Marquette adopts land and water acknowledgement

Located along the southwest shores of the Michigami, at the intersection of the Milwaukee, Kinnikinnick and Menominee river sits the city of Milwaukee. The area that was once known to various nations is now currently a part of Marquette’s campus. Marquette’s new adopted Land and Water Acknowledgment aims to recognize that history.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
abc10up.com

Diaper Marquette County To Hold Diaper Drive This Week

Caring for an infant can be expensive. One of the most costly things for parents is diapers. That’s the reason behind a diaper drive that’s being held by a local organization this week. Diaper Marquette County’s fall diaper drive started today and runs through Friday. The organization is teaming up...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Mining Journal

City of Marquette reminds residents of leaf procedures

MARQUETTE — As fall leaf and brush cleanup preparations begin, the city of Marquette asks residents to remember to not place leaves in the road or along the curb line. This causes leaves to collect in the storm drains and creates flooding in the streets. This sediment is also entering the storm drain system with the potential of plugging the storm water main.
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

Exchange Club donates to Ishpeming, Marquette football teams

Marquette County Exchange Club President Geno Angeli presents $1,000 checks to members of the Ishpeming High School, left, and Marquette Senior High School football teams. Members of the teams volunteered to assist the Exchange Club setup and take down the International Food Fest that was held over the Fourth of July holiday in Marquette. After the food fest was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the club quickly put together the 2021 event after pandemic restrictions were eased in the spring to allow large gatherings. The effort proved successful as the Exchange Club earned about $30,000 to be used for grants to local organizations.The club assists more than 40 organizations ranging from youth and veterans groups to community service groups, such as the Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In the approximately 35 years that the Exchange Club has sponsored the food fest, more than $900,000 has been presented in grants to local organizations. Planning is underway for the 2022 event.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County families celebrate annual Halloween at the Y

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hippos, princesses, and skeletons could be spotted at the YMCA in Negaunee on Saturday morning. Many families in Marquette County brought their little ones to celebrate the annual “Halloween At The Y” event. Activities for the kids included a pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin decorating, and a cake walk.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy