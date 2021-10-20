An Abandoned Community, East of Marquette

Marquette County Exchange Club President Geno Angeli presents $1,000 checks to members of the Ishpeming High School, left, and Marquette Senior High School football teams. Members of the teams volunteered to assist the Exchange Club setup and take down the International Food Fest that was held over the Fourth of July holiday in Marquette. After the food fest was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the club quickly put together the 2021 event after pandemic restrictions were eased in the spring to allow large gatherings. The effort proved successful as the Exchange Club earned about $30,000 to be used for grants to local organizations.The club assists more than 40 organizations ranging from youth and veterans groups to community service groups, such as the Salvation Army and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In the approximately 35 years that the Exchange Club has sponsored the food fest, more than $900,000 has been presented in grants to local organizations. Planning is underway for the 2022 event.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO