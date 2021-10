For the first time since limiting access in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Hamilton Library is now fully open to University of Hawaiʻi students, faculty and staff to access its resources and to visit three new exhibits of special collections. Curated by librarians and archivists from the University Archives and Manuscripts Department, and the Asia Collection, as well as community groups, the exhibits showcase Filipino-American Heritage Month (October), works from one of Hawaiʻi’s renowned photographers, the late Francis Haar, and insights and perspectives of Afghanistan.

