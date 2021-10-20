CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mareike Wiening Quintet returns with 'Future Memories' on Greenleaf Music

musicalamerica.com
 9 days ago

Often the question comes up among musicians, how to create a sophomore release after a successful debut album. Does one rely on the same concept? Or look for ways to demonstrate new and diverse modes of creativity?. For the drummer Mareike Wiening [pronounced: Mar-eye-kuh Vee-ning], born in 1987 in...

www.musicalamerica.com

gratefulweb.com

YES Reveal Video For Track “Future Memories”

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, today (October 15) have revealed the video for the track “Future Memories” from their newly released studio album THE QUEST on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. Watch the video here. THE QUEST also sees its physical release today in...
MUSIC
madriverunion.com

Live music returns to HSUSU

HSU – Live classical music returns to the Fulkerson Recital Hall stage on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Please join the HSU Music Faculty as they present their first Faculty Artist Series concert of the new academic year. Audiences eager to hear some of their favorite local musicians in...
ARCATA, CA
bigtakeover.com

Kazemde George - I Insist (Greenleaf)

Saxophonist Kazemde George has performed alongside several certified badasses, including Jason Moran, David Murray and Solange Knowles – so you know he can play. What I Insist, his first album as a leader, proves is that he can write and lead a band as well. With a title deliberately alluding to Max Roach’s classic 1960 LP We Insist! Freedom Now Suite, the record moves through the African diaspora infusing the Americas, touching on iterations of jazz from the States, Haiti, Brazil, Cuba and Panama that often reflect his own Caribbean heritage. George and his crack band – pianist Isaac Wilson, drummer Adam Arruda, bassist Tyrone Allen II and singer Sami Stevens – pull in various rhythmic approaches, from the Cuban changüí of “Understanding” and funky soul of “Happy Birthday” to the Brazilian groove of “Things Line Up” and the swinging bop of the title track. The record isn’t presented as a sampler, however. George holds everything together through the consistency of his writing, the melodic flair of his improvisation, and his ability to execute a vision through a core group of musicians. An auspicious debut, I Insist deftly shifts George from the status of valued sideperson to confident leader.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Bernard Haitink: Musicians share musical memories

Some early tributes to the Dutch master, who died yesterday, aged 92. Conductor Josh Weilerstein: I’ll never forget watching Bernard Haitink transform the sound of the New York Philharmonic in the span of about 4 minutes during a rehearsal of Bruckner 7. It was his first time back with the orchestra since the late 70s, and without saying a word other than “good morning,” the orchestra in his hands suddenly acquired a luminous glow that I had never heard before. Over the course of the next 90 minutes, he probably said no more than a few sentences, but it was as if the elusive magic of Bruckner’s music was being revealed more and more every minute.
MUSIC
No Treble

BadBadNotGood Returns With “Talk Memory”

“Arthur Verocai is a legend. He’s such an incredible arranger and composer, and part of so many important records coming out of Brazil,” bassist Chester Hansen told Complex. “It was an honor to work with him. He’s been such a big influence of ours, almost ever since we started the band, ever since someone showed us his music.”
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Music with a View presents a Special Event Series

Sheridan Music Studio Founder and Artistic Director, Susan Merdinger, presents a special run of a “Ghost-Themed” Concert, Book Presentation and Discussion: A Halloween Haunting in Music and Literature. The pre-recorded concert features Merdinger along with Violinist Alex Koffman and Cellist Martine Benmann in a program of “ghost” music including Beethoven’s Ghost Trio Op. 70 No.1, William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag for Solo Piano, and A World Premiere of “The Dybbuk Piano Trio” (2021) by Grammy-nominated composer Ilya Levinson , Composer-in-Residence at Sheridan Music Studio. The concert is then followed by a Book presentation by Karen Kaplan, Author of “Conjoined: A Holocaust Haunting- One Man, Two Hearts and Me”, and concludes with a three-way discussion of the Pianist, the Composer and the Author. There will be three shows per day, at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, from October 29 through November 1st. Virtual Livestream tickets start at $15 each, and the proceeds will go to help establish scholarships for young aspiring musicians.
MUSIC
The Independent

Fleming, Nézet-Séguin release recording on climate change

Their travel and performance limited during the pandemic, soprano Renée Fleming and Yannick Nézet-Séguin brainstormed on songs they could perform together at a piano and concluded on a theme of climate change.“I’ve been thinking for years about how Romantic poetry and song literature framed every human experience,” she said, “and of course I was horrified the last year by Mother Nature making her unhappiness very loud and clear to us.”Their collaboration resulted in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene ” released on Oct. 8 by Decca Classics. It features the premiere recordings of three contemporary works, Kevin Puts’ “Evening,”...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Fire & Grace presents ALMA

Bringing “a stunningly contemporary sound to classical string music”. Fire & Grace releases their third album, an entrancing and wide-ranging collection of. For Immediate Release, October 26, 2021 … Abounding with “sheer joy and energy” (Cambridge Chronicle), the violin and guitar duo Fire & Grace returns with their third album of original arrangements, Alma. Meaning “soul” in Spanish, Alma pairs the music of Bach with an array of folk melodies from around the Iberian Peninsula, along with other musical favourites of the duo. As with acclaimed violinist Edwin Huizinga and Grammy Award-winning guitarist William Coulter’s two previous albums, Fire & Grace and Partita Americana, Alma is a unique “monument to musical diversity and crossover brilliance … with Huizinga’s Viking stature and red hair whipping around and Coulter grooving with zen-like calmness, they make an engaging pair” (Monterey County Weekly). Alma will be available from JUNO-nominated artist Miranda Mulholland's Roaring Girl Records label on iTunes and all streaming platforms, and on CD viaFireandGraceMusic.com on November 4, 2021.
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

75 1 – Celebrating Composer Judith Lang Zaimont’s 75th Birthday, November 8 at New York City’s Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center

75 1, a very special celebration (rescheduled from 2020) of internationally renowned composer Judith Lang Zaimont’s 75th Birthday, will be presented on Monday, November 8 @ 7:30 PM at New York City’s Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan. Performers...
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Aspect Chamber Music Series Presents Phillipe Quint & the Quint Quintet in Astor Piazzolla: Betweem Angele & Demons on Thursday, October 28th at 7:30

Social Media Associate and PR Assistant at Bucklesweet. Phillipe Quint & the Quint Quintet in ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: BETWEEN ANGELS & DEMONS. on Thursday, October 28th at 7:30pm at the Bohemian National Hall. The Show Will Feature a Hybrid of Music, Images and. Newly Commissioned Poetry from Argentinian Poet Lila Zemborain.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

7 artists shaping the future of electronic music

Music Tech Showcase 2021: Electronic music is everywhere. As the boundaries between genres continue to evaporate, the sounds of electronica and dance music bleed further into mainstream pop, rock and hip-hop, while the limits of electronic music are progressively pushed further by innovative artists that redefine the term with each release.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Music
ledgertranscript.com

Music in Bass Hall returns with ‘Fiddle Madness’

After more than a year, Music in Bass Hall returns with New Hampshire Fiddle Madness Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Master fiddler and mandolinist Skip Gorman brings music back to Bass Hall with fellow musicians Jane Orzechowski, Sarah Bauhan, Randy Miller, Roger Kahle and Gordon Peery. This Celtic music session features tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Shetland, Cape Breton and New England.
PETERBOROUGH, NH
ramaponews.com

Mitski returns to music with new cut-throat single

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski abruptly broke her three-year hiatus with the single and music video for “Working for the Knife” on Oct. 5. The night before the drop she reactivated all social media accounts, returning to the music scene in full force. The 31-year-old musician graduated from her 2018 album “Be...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Yes release brand new video for Future Memories

Prog rockers Yes have released a video for their new single Future Memories, which you can watch below. Future Memories is taken from the the band's brand new studio album The Quest which was released through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on October 1 and is out in North America today. "Much...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Issue 376 of Future Music is on sale now

We can sometimes talk about DAWs as if they’re incredibly mundane things, as if they’re simply bread and butter tools, or just a blank canvas onto which more interesting creative applications are applied. In modern music making though, DAWs are everything. They’re the space in which the vast bulk of...
MUSIC
grmag.com

Legendary guitarist returns to St. Cecilia Music Center

Longtime international guitarist Leo Kottke will take the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center. Kottke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the music center, at 24 Ransom Ave. NE. in Grand Rapids. “Leo Kottke has a large fan base in West Michigan, and it’s always a pleasure to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
usm.edu

The Connoisseur Series Presents KC Chamber Jazz Quintet Oct. 19

The Connoisseur Series of the Southern Miss School of Music opens the 2021-22 season by presenting the KC Chamber Jazz Quintet in a free concert, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Marsh Auditorium. The public is invited to enjoy these incredible guest artists brought to Hattiesburg for this one-night-only concert event.
HATTIESBURG, MS
bernewitness.com

Memories of Brite to bring music to county

Family members and friends of Connor Brite are working through Adams County Cares to bring music to the county through the organization Wildflower” based on an album released through pop singer Tom Petty. The goal of the organization is to.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

